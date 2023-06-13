Jonathan Taylor remains out of practice at Colts minicamp

Getty Images

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had surgery on his ankle early in the offseason and he’s not ready to get back on the practice field yet.

Taylor is at Colts minicamp on Tuesday, but multiple reporters who watched the team’s on-field work sent word that Taylor did not dress for practice. Taylor said at the time of the surgery that he expects to be ready to go ahead of the start of the season.

Taylor missed five games during the 2022 season because of his ankle issues and fell short of the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his three-year career. He ran 192 times for 861 yards and four touchdowns in his 11 appearances.

With three seasons in the books, Taylor is eligible for a contract extension but said in April that he does not view it as a distraction if he goes into the regular season without an extension.