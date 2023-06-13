Justin Jefferson reports for Vikings’ mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who has earned a massive contract but who has yet to get it, has skipped the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program. Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, Diggs is present for the team’s mandatory minicamp.

The Vikings surely would like to extend Jefferson’s contract. It won’t be cheap. And it might require them to deviate from their standard approach to structuring guarantees in veteran deals.

The good news for the Vikings is that he’s there. The bad news is that they need to get him taken care of before he decides not to be.