Justin Jefferson says he’ll show up for training camp, even without a new deal

Posted by Mike Florio on June 13, 2023, 6:12 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, the 2022 NFL offensive rookie of the year, stayed away from the team during the voluntary portion of the offseason program. He reported for mandatory minicamp, however, and when speaking to reporters he made something else clear.

Jefferson will be present for training camp, even if he doesn’t have a new contract.

Whether he practices pending the signing of a second deal is a different issue. He might hold in — report but refrain from stepping on the field until he gets the contract he has earned.

It’s unclear whether Jefferson will sign his contract before camp opens. The Vikings surely would like to do so. The question is whether the amount — and the structure — will be acceptable to the player.

6 responses to “Justin Jefferson says he’ll show up for training camp, even without a new deal

  1. Diggs gets paid $100 million and doesn’t show up. JJ is due more than that and doesn’t have it and shows up. That tells you everything you need to know about who you should want in your roster and who you shouldn’t.

  2. The Vikings haven’t had an opportunity this good to win the division in what, 15 years? Reminder: Vikings set fire to OTHER people’s homes, not their own. If they think they co do anything with no Dalvin and no Justin, I’ll take a pound of whatever they’re smoking.

  3. And to think the Eagles drafted Reagor over this dude. SMDH. Thank the lord they made things right by drafting Devonta and trading for AJ.

  5. JJ is going to have a great season. And when the Vikes actually get a real QB (not an anti-vaxx jerk like Cousins), he’ll be even better. Oh, and JJ is gonna get paid, for sure.

  6. Forward down the Field. A charging team that will not yield! And when the Blue and Silver wave. Stand and cheer the brave! Rah rah rah! Go hard win the game, with honor you will keep your fame. Down the Field and gain a Lions victory! Gooooooooooooooooooooooo Liiiiiiiiioooooooooonnnnnnnnnnsssssssssssss!

