Justin Jefferson says he’ll show up for training camp, even without a new deal

USA TODAY Sports

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, the 2022 NFL offensive rookie of the year, stayed away from the team during the voluntary portion of the offseason program. He reported for mandatory minicamp, however, and when speaking to reporters he made something else clear.

Jefferson will be present for training camp, even if he doesn’t have a new contract.

Whether he practices pending the signing of a second deal is a different issue. He might hold in — report but refrain from stepping on the field until he gets the contract he has earned.

It’s unclear whether Jefferson will sign his contract before camp opens. The Vikings surely would like to do so. The question is whether the amount — and the structure — will be acceptable to the player.