Kevin O’Connell sees Danielle Hunter staying with the Vikings as a “real outcome”

Getty Images

With the Vikings moving on from plenty of veterans, another potential future former Vikings is absent from mandatory minicamp, unhappy with a contract that pays $5.5 million in 2023.

Coach Kevin O’Connell was asked about pass rusher Danielle Hunter‘s situation; specifically, whether it can be resolved in a way that keeps Hunter with the Vikings.

“I definitely see that as a real outcome,” O’Connell told reporters, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, “but there is a lot to be determined and I want to be very sensitive to [allow] that situation to play out both for our organization and for Danielle.”

Hunter clearly wants more than $5.5 million, and he undoubtedly deserves it. If the Vikings would trade him, the new team would have to find a way to pay him, too.

It all comes down to what Hunter wants, whether the Vikings will pay it, and (if not) whether someone else will.

Also, if the Vikings have decided to fully embrace Purple Purgatory as they eventually try to get the franchise quarterback they haven’t had since Fran Tarkenton, the draft pick or two they’d get for Hunter could help in that effort.