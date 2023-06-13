Kevin O’Connell sees Danielle Hunter staying with the Vikings as a “real outcome”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 13, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

With the Vikings moving on from plenty of veterans, another potential future former Vikings is absent from mandatory minicamp, unhappy with a contract that pays $5.5 million in 2023.

Coach Kevin O’Connell was asked about pass rusher Danielle Hunter‘s situation; specifically, whether it can be resolved in a way that keeps Hunter with the Vikings.

“I definitely see that as a real outcome,” O’Connell told reporters, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, “but there is a lot to be determined and I want to be very sensitive to [allow] that situation to play out both for our organization and for Danielle.”

Hunter clearly wants more than $5.5 million, and he undoubtedly deserves it. If the Vikings would trade him, the new team would have to find a way to pay him, too.

It all comes down to what Hunter wants, whether the Vikings will pay it, and (if not) whether someone else will.

Also, if the Vikings have decided to fully embrace Purple Purgatory as they eventually try to get the franchise quarterback they haven’t had since Fran Tarkenton, the draft pick or two they’d get for Hunter could help in that effort.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Kevin O’Connell sees Danielle Hunter staying with the Vikings as a “real outcome”

  1. The Vikings would want Hunter back on a short-term deal but I’m sure Hunter prefers a 5-year deal. It doesn’t make sense to lock up an expensive player on the wrong side of his peak for a long time when your goal is to open up as much cap space as possible in 2024 and 2025. That probably means they need to trade him but they don’t need to give him away. If he reports and plays under his current contract, they could get a 3rd-round compensatory pick for him when he leaves. If he doesn’t report and sits out the season, they’ll hold onto his rights and can still trade him.

  3. There is more behind the scenes to this than what we realize. Hunter would command a lot more $ and probably be happier playing end in a 4-3 system, vs being a hybrid lineback in the 3-4.

    With Flores bringing his own system, no one really knows what that is going to look like yet, so its very difficult to determine the value on this one.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.