Mac Jones out-playing Bailey Zappe in minicamp

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been tight-lipped about whether Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe is the starting quarterback in New England. But all indications are that Jones is looking like the starter this offseason.

Zappe has consistently taken reps behind Jones this spring, and on Monday Jones out-dueled Zappe on the first day of mandatory minicamp, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com.

Those in attendance at the Patriots’ offseason have reported that Jones has looked sharp in new coordinator Bill O’Brien’s offense and is showing more of the confidence he demonstrated as a rookie in 2021, and less of the confusion he showed in 2022.

Zappe hasn’t been bad in practice, but he would have to be significantly better than Jones to beat him out for the job. If it’s close, any team is going to go with the 2021 first-round pick over the 2022 fourth-round pick.

So whether Belichick names Jones the starter at some point or just lets everyone see Jones take the first snap in Week One, it appears that something significant would have to change for anyone but Jones to be the Patriots’ starter.