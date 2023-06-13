Report: Stefon Diggs was present for pre-minicamp medical testing on Monday

The Stefon Diggs situation in Buffalo has been simmering for a while. On Tuesday, it hit full boil, with Diggs boycotting the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Here’s a wrinkle that makes things even more confusing. According to WGRZ in Buffalo, Diggs reported to team headquarters on Monday for pre-minicamp medical testing.

So, obviously, he was there. And now he’s not.

It’s more strange than not showing up at all. And it’s a tactic that is very rare if not completely unprecedented.

For training camp, it’s very difficult for a player to report and then to leave. For mandatory minicamp, showing up and then leaving can be used to send a message, if that’s what the player intended to do.

It’s unclear why Diggs has avoided the team throughout the current offseason. When he was last with the Bills, he was visibly upset regarding the offensive execution during a home playoff loss to the Bengals.

6 responses to "Report: Stefon Diggs was present for pre-minicamp medical testing on Monday

  1. He’s upset with the design, or lack there of from the OC, which we ALL are.
    Then there was the ugly Allen/girlfriend split the night before the Cinci playoff game to even more complicate a throwing injury in his elbow.
    Diggs will come around, and good for him to communicate that last season was a playoff joke..

  2. Glad he’s not a Vikings problem anymore.

    Emotion can be an asset at times on the field, but lack of emotional competence…

  3. This guy is a cancer. He’s not a winner. Very talented but that’s not the same thing. The whole Bills team has this goofy vibe because Josh Allen sets the tone with stuff like that ridiculous handshake he does with Diggs and others. Its silly not serious. The Bills have done nothing with the talent they have. Miami had them beat with a third string quarterback in Buffalo opening round of the playoffs and almost finished the job. Its only going to get worse this year.

  4. is it too much to ask that these players stop acting like spoiled entitled jackholes. seriously

  5. Ahhh yes, what is that thing called when you almost beat someone in a sudden death competition? Oh that’s right, it’s called losing. Miami lost to the Bills. It’s crazy how quickly Dolphins fans went from the only perfect season in NFL history to boasting about almost beating the Bills.

