Rondale Moore hopes “table turns” regarding his availability in 2023

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown said last week that he wants to prove he can be the team’s No. 1 receiver in the wake of DeAndre Hopkins‘ departure, but he won’t be enough to carry the team’s passing game on his own.

Rondale Moore is one of the players who the Cardinals will be looking to as a contributor. Moore’s ability to fulfill that hope will be tied to his ability to stay on the field.

Moore has missed 12 games over his first two NFL seasons and the 2021 second-round pick is coming into this season with an eye on showing that he’s someone the team can rely on from week to week.

“It is what it is. I work my tail off every day. I do what I’m supposed to do,” Moore said, via Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. “It’s just been an unfortunate turn of events and I haven’t been able to get it done. But at the end of the day, I know that I’ve done everything in my power to be out there. So hopefully that table turns and we get that narrative out the way.”

Greg Dortch, Zach Pascal, and third-round pick Michael Wilson will also be in the mix for playing time at receiver this fall. The total group is short on sure things, so Moore and Brown have plenty of company when it comes to proving themselves this year.