Sean McVay on receiver group: “I think I feel better about it”

The Rams’ depth chart at receiver is headlined by Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp. There aren’t many clear standout talents behind him. But the Rams are trying to beef up the position as the 2023 season approaches.

On Tuesday, coach Sean McVay was asked during a press conference whether he has any concerns about the team’s receiver position.

“I think I feel better about it,” McVay said, via the transcript circulated by the team. “It’ll be good to be able to get Cooper back rolling. I think guys have all taken steps in the right direction. I think Van [Jefferon’s] had a really good offseason. I think Tutu Atwell has been outstanding. He’s been a real bright spot, very comfortable. You can see just the comfort in playing a lot of snaps last year, gaining some confidence and then being able to move around. That’ll be really valuable.

“I love what I’ve seen from [rookie] Puka Nacua. Lance McCutcheon has shown really well and then [recent free-agent arrivals] Tyler [Johnson] and Demarcus [Robinson] made some plays out here today. . . . .I’ve seen really good bright spots from a lot of the skill positions in general offensively.

“Got to continue to be able to figure out, all right, what’s going to be our best five combination up front? . . . You can see there’s been just tangible evidence of improvement every single day. Let’s continue to be in the moment. Let’s enjoy it.”

There wasn’t much to enjoy last year, primarily due to injuries and, for free-agent acquisition Allen Robinson, unexpected ineffectiveness. This year, Cupp will once again be the focal point. The question is whether and to what extent others will step up around Kupp.

Currently, the Rams have 13 receivers on the roster. McVay mentioned having “our best five,” eventually. Figuring out the best five will be the challenge.

Kupp, Ben Skowronek, Jefferson, and Atwell would seem to be locks. That leaves guys like Nacua (a rookie) competing with the likes of Robinson and Johnson and everyone else for a spot on the 53-man roster.

But that’s how it is everywhere. The 90-man rosters will be trimmed to 53. Thirty-seven guys currently on the roster won’t be there when the season starts, or at most some will be on the practice squad.

Once camp starts, the competition will intensify And maybe there will be a surprise or two. It all depends on who steps up, and perhaps who doesn’t, when it’s time to earn a roster spot.