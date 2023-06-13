Stefon Diggs absent from mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not in attendance as the team opens its mandatory minicamp today.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott confirmed today that Diggs didn’t show up.

McDermott said he’s “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence but did not offer any details about what the issue with Diggs is — or whether team officials even know what the issue with Diggs is.

When Diggs failed to show for voluntary Organized Team Activities, some saw it as an indication that he was unhappy with the team, while others insisted that skipping voluntary work is no cause for concern. But with Diggs now missing mandatory work, McDermott is making clear that the team is very concerned.

A year ago Diggs agreed to a new contract that added four years and $96 million to his previous deal, and he’s currently under contract with the Bills through the 2027 season. It would be unusual for a player to become unhappy with his contract that soon into a long-term deal, but something is clearly up with the Bills’ star receiver.