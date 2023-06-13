Stefon Diggs absent from mandatory minicamp

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 13, 2023, 11:59 AM EDT
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not in attendance as the team opens its mandatory minicamp today.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott confirmed today that Diggs didn’t show up.

McDermott said he’s “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence but did not offer any details about what the issue with Diggs is — or whether team officials even know what the issue with Diggs is.

When Diggs failed to show for voluntary Organized Team Activities, some saw it as an indication that he was unhappy with the team, while others insisted that skipping voluntary work is no cause for concern. But with Diggs now missing mandatory work, McDermott is making clear that the team is very concerned.

A year ago Diggs agreed to a new contract that added four years and $96 million to his previous deal, and he’s currently under contract with the Bills through the 2027 season. It would be unusual for a player to become unhappy with his contract that soon into a long-term deal, but something is clearly up with the Bills’ star receiver.

41 responses to “Stefon Diggs absent from mandatory minicamp

  1. Uh oh! Diva-itis exploding in Buffalo.

    The Bills have never won a SB and may never. LOL!

  2. Yo PFT, just post the article where you speculate where Diggs is going to be traded to…. Cause he’s gone from the Bills…. BOOK IT.

  4. Mandatory is a loose term apparently. Like condemning his absence. What are you going to do, write his name on the chalkboard?

  5. He just signed a HUGE contract extension last year!!!!! Diggs is the DIVA of all diva’s.

  6. Plays with a top 5 QB on a top 5 Super Bowl contender. Just signed a 4 yr, $96 million extension last year. Top 5 in receiving yards, catches and targets last year. Happiness is a choice and dudes like this consistently choose to be unhappy.

  8. I could probably write every negative comment that will appear on this one verbatim at this point.

    Is Diggs a diva? Sure. Quite a few great WR’s are. The bottom line for me as a fan is that I’ve never seen him give less than full effort in a game. He’s one of the players you can count on to show up every week and compete w/ everything he’s got.

    Glad he’s a Bill.

  9. He’s unhappy with the roster moves they’ve made this offseason. He knows it’s win-now time and Brandon Beane is building a roster that gets as far as the AFC championship for the next decade. Diggs won’t have to miss that many mandatory days to make his point, it’s loud and clear on Day 1 of his absence.

  10. Am I the only one who actually watched this same story play out when Diggs was in Minnesota?

    People have been defending him all off-season, but this is who he is.

  11. Not good. Thought the media was making more of this than it was but I was wrong.

  13. Even talented teams have a fool with an immature five year old mindset.

    What a baby.

  14. Well have fun Buffalo, you are about to experience what the Vikings went threw with him. Another overpaid narcistic diva.

  15. I don’t care when players want to leave teams, but the Desean Watson method sucks. Get the contract you want then demand a trade less than a year later.

    If you didn’t want to be there, don’t sign a contract that makes it difficult to move you.

  16. Why would anyone be surprised?

    But an even more surprising thing would be if the team were to fine Diggs so much as fifty cents for his failure to appear.

    What would I do? I’d bench him.

  17. sometimes athletes like all of us just make bad decisions.
    this is one of those.

  19. It’s Diggs being Diggs! The Vikings sure did the right thing getting rid of this spoiled brat.

  26. Are anyone on the Bills or any fans actually surprised? My only surprise is he lasted 3 years.

  28. Diggs was ALWAYS team first when he played for the Vikings. Not sure what’s going on in Buffalo.

  29. troubles in paradise; Diggs is probably starting to realize that a four year extension means that he will be playing in Buffalo for 4 more years

  30. If Diggs wants to mess with his legacy, that’s his business. He’s let his emotions define him in the public’s eyes. He’s untradeable because of the dead cap hit from the restructuring of his contract from just a few months ago. He agreed to a huge deal and he’s under contract. The team should fine him, and take that money and sign another wideout with it. Diggs is that dude, hands down the best hands ive ever seen in Buffalo, but you cant run with the dogs if you whine with the puppies, he needs to step up instead of stepping out.

  31. No need for panic, he is in MD getting it in with his trainer. He will show up the same dominant receiver, he has always been.

  33. Bring in DeAndre Hopkins for a meeting and see how quickly he shows up for work.

  34. Diggs has talked at length to too many people how much the offense changing mid season ruined his numbers and his chances to win games. I guess Josh should have just sat out the rest of the year after he had his UCL torn asunder vs. the Jets.

    Then the world would know Diggs is still Him he just didn’t have Him to throw him the ball. It’s hard for the world to know how Him he is since Josh had to play injured the last half of the year.

  37. He is upset the Bills didnt win the Super Bowl. We learned that after last season ended. He was disgruntled with Allen and others…

    He wants to win…but this isnt the best way to show it

  38. So glad the Vikings shipped him out! Let so
    Some else deal with the headaches. Diggs is a major diva and head case!

  40. Have the Patriots ever even slowed Diggs down?

    He has had some amazing games against that team.

  41. just watch the twittergram..since that’s where these types air their laundry..cause you know, thats the professional way to handle things..lol

