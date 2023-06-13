Sterling Shepard “right on schedule” with ACL recovery

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore his ACL last September and he gave an update on how his recovery has been going from the start of the team’s minicamp on Tuesday.

Shepard, who signed a one-year deal to remain with the Giants in March, said he set a goal of being ready for the start of the regular season and that he feels like he’s on track to reach it.

“I’m right on schedule, where I wanted to be,” Shepard said, via SNY. “A little bit ahead. That’s always good, but I’m just trying to take it day by day and just focus on getting back to 100 percent.”

Shepard tore his Achilles during the 2021 season, so he’s done a lot of rehab over the last two years andhe’ll need to show that the injuries haven’t sapped him of too much of his ability as he bids for playing time later this year.