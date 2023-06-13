Why allow players to gamble on non-NFL sports?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 13, 2023, 11:30 AM EDT
NFL: AUG 25 Preseason - Chiefs at Bears
Getty Images

One of the most curious aspects of the NFL’s gambling policy comes from the ability of players to bet on sports other than NFL games and events. The league prohibits all non-players from doing so. But the league allows all players to do so, where legally permitted.

It makes no sense, especially when considering the origins of the gambling policy.

The NFL unilaterally crafted the gambling policy, as part of the Commissioner’s authority to protect the integrity of the game. The NFL Players Association has conceded that point. There is no bargaining to be had; the Commissioner makes the rules.

So why did the Commissioner agree to let players wager on sports other than NFL football? With no ability to resist the will and discretion of the Commissioner, why wouldn’t he make it a basic requirement, in exchange for the privilege of playing in the NFL, to surrender the right to wager on any sporting event?

No one would forfeit a career as an NFL player so that he could bet on sports. No one. And if anyone ever did, the NFL would instantly fill that player’s spot with someone else.

Players on teams in states that have yet to legalize sports wagering (Texas, California, Florida) can’t bet on any sporting events. Why let the players in the states where it’s legal do it?

As one veteran agent pointed out on Monday, when has the NFL ever exercised unilateral discretion in a way that gave the players greater rights than the league was required to give them? Why start with such an important policy, when it comes to the integrity of the game?

Chris Simms had an interesting idea during Tuesday’s PFT Live, one that could qualify him for one of the other four spots in Howie Roseman’s Top Five NFL Conspiracy Theorists List.

Simms wonders whether the sports books want young men with plenty of disposable dollars and a possible itch for the dopamine rush that comes from winning a bet to be able to do so.

It’s not a crazy thought. “Hey, NFL, we give you a ton of money to be one of your various official sports book partners. Help us win some of it back, why don’t you?”

Regardless, a lot of the current confusion would disappear if the rule was simple and clear. This is as clear as it can be: no sports betting by any NFL or team employees, player or non-player.

The union couldn’t do anything about it. The players wouldn’t do anything about it. And there would be no confusing at all regarding the line between permissible and impermissible sports betting.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Why allow players to gamble on non-NFL sports?

  2. Gambling in any form will bring questions of points shaving etc to the NFL. Assume I am a player, I gamble a ton on the NBA and I suck. I end up my annual salary in debt. My bookie says, “I’ll cover your debt if you make your team lose against [bad team]” Its only a game. It is a way out.

    Paul Hornig was banned for life for gambling and he was the best player in the NFL in that era. Pete Rose was banned for life for gambling and he deserves to be in the MLB Hall of Fame. 4500+ hits no one else is close.

    If you work in an industry that is gambled on, you can not gamble. Period. End of discussion. Failure to comply results in life time ban. As it was with the two above mentioned greats.

  3. The toothpaste is out. No going back and frankly the NFL doesn’t want to. The future will be countless suspensions. They’ll likely use the MLB steroid rule, three strikes you’re out. Three or however many they choose, banned for life. And I do believe in future CBA negotiations, eventually the union will want concessions with sports gambling, being allowed to use their iPhones to bet on random games in other sports. It would be interesting to see if the players, faced with an offer from the league, keep the Franchise Tag or being allowed to bet on other sports? My guess is they’ll vote to keep the tag as it only affects a very very small number of players.

  4. Horrible structure. You should be allowed to gamble if you want (but nothing NFL related). NFL players/execs should be able to wager on the MLB, NHL, NBA, etc. Even if they are at team HeadQuarters. The new CBA & the new Commissioner are going to be monumental in the coming future.

  5. I do not understand it. All of the MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL players hang out and socialize together. A lot of them went to college together. There is not nothing preventing players from different leagues from having a quid pro quo and shaving points across sports.

  6. Because most players can’t even follow basic societal rules like don’t drink and drive and don’t beat your spouse. Players are gonna bet on sports since it’s become so easy regardless of the rules so you might as well allow them to do something.

  7. It doesn’t matter to me if they ban sports betting completely to simplify the rule or if they get rid of all the limitations on where players can bet on non-NFL games to simplify the rule.

    Either way, the rule is stupid as is and should be changed. It basically limits non-NFL betting in a way that would be very hard to be compliant with if a player wanted to partake within the rules.

    Doesn’t make sense. Just ban it or allow it.

  8. The NFL needs to ban all gambling among it’s personnel and players outright. They won’t since that would look hypocritical given the amount of gambling ads they are shoving down America’s throat every week. Given the track record of the NFL addressing various issues, we will be forced to live with this unhappy arrangement with imbalanced enforcement for a few years until larger financial sponsors and the government raise a big enough stink to force the NFL’s hand.

  9. Agree in the sense that allowing gambling on non-nfl sports potentially fosters a culture of gambling on sports in the locker room. To be the safest (in terms of integrity of the game) the nfl could say “no gambling on sports until you retire”. It’s not like sports gambling is a right given in the constitution or something. But the nfl kind of opened Pandora’s box to get the gambling $ though and now they have to live with it. Should be interesting over the next few years to see how it shakes out. Wonder if nfl is going to have a full blown gambling investigation team or something to prevent gambling.

  10. It’s not that complicated. Don’t bet on the NFL and don’t bet in the team facilities. Seems clear to me and I didn’t have to watch the training video…

  11. The NFL wants ‘To have its cake and eat it too,’ which is the root of this problem.

  12. Why is there a narrative that this is a complicated and confusing rule? It’s not, it’s actually very simple. Players can bet on sports other than the NFL as long as they don’t do it at team facilities. Pretty cut and dry. You’re acting like this is so complicated that people are unable to understand it.

  13. All it takes for one difference maker like a qb to get caught up in a bookies debt then he’s compromising games.

  14. For Simms theory to hold water you have to explain why the NFL cares about the sports book getting that minor bit of money. If you saw the money the books bring in you would quickly realize they wouldn’t worry about waiting a couple of years to get these guys money. Not worth the headache to increase you profit by a tiny fraction of a percent. Most NFL players wash out of the league in a couple of years, can get their money then.

    The NFL should make the rule hard and fast. No betting on sports while still wanting to be in the league. A bet on anything from the NFL to Russian Ping Pong gets you suspended. A year for Russian Ping Pong, permanently if its the NFL.

    Lets not pretend players haven’t been gambling for decades. It is just a lot easier to find it out now. Tracking accounts and money is a lot easier today than ever before.

  15. But it’s so easy now…all you need is a phone and an app, the guy that bets with a bookie is the guy that picks up street walkers.

  16. chickenbiscuit says:
    June 13, 2023 at 11:51 am
    Why is there a narrative that this is a complicated and confusing rule? It’s not, it’s actually very simple. Players can bet on sports other than the NFL as long as they don’t do it at team facilities. Pretty cut and dry. You’re acting like this is so complicated that people are unable to understand it.

    ———-

    So let me ask you these questions then. Can a player sign up for an online sports book account during the season based on the rule or is that considered virtually “entering a sports book”? If they do bet on a game from their cell phone while not at the facility, but the sports book app notifies them later while at the team facility is that allowed?

    That’s why it isn’t clear to me. I don’t know how a player could manage to bet on other sports within the rules without causing issues for themselves.

  18. dartmouthstevens says:
    June 13, 2023 at 11:35 am
    Gambling in any form will bring questions of points shaving etc to the NFL. Assume I am a player, I gamble a ton on the NBA and I suck. I end up my annual salary in debt. My bookie says, “I’ll cover your debt if you make your team lose against [bad team]” Its only a game. It is a way out.
    _________________

    The problem with your scenario is that no one uses a bookie anymore. People are gambling legally on their devices through state approved gambling apps. The possibility of threatening someone to cover a gambling debt no longer exists.

  19. The players are supposedly college educated men so they should have no issue with reading and comprehending what the employment rules are and then being able to follow them. You know, just like every other worker in any other industry.

  20. “Why allow players to gamble on non-NFL sports?”

    So incompetent coaches don’t let half their WR room get canned!

    Dan Campbell is devoid of any leadership! Sucks to be a Lions fan!

  21. Ah,because it’s not the NFL. You gonna stop these guys from going to the casino too?

  22. terrellpryorstattooartist says:
    June 13, 2023 at 11:44 am
    Because most players can’t even follow basic societal rules like don’t drink and drive and don’t beat your spouse. Players are gonna bet on sports since it’s become so easy regardless of the rules so you might as well allow them to do something.
    ________________

    Most players, really? It is amazing how many people believe that most NFL players are criminals. What does it say about you that you enjoy a sport that you believe is played by lawbreakers?

    In reality the players commit fewer drunk driving and spouse abuse offenses by percentage as compared to the public at large.

  23. Well I do agree that the rule is pretty cut and dry and simple as others have said and it’s pretty easy to not break it, or just choose not to gamble which would be the smart thing, I do think it would be much smarter to just not allow players to gamble at all.

    A player who has a long career is like 8 to 10 years, and we all know that most are shorter than that. I think they can survive. Not putting bets on games.

    Think that everybody agrees that you can’t be betting on NFL games if you’re in NFL player, But I also think that the majority of people would agree that you probably shouldn’t be betting on anything, just not a good look.

    I know that if I owned a team or something like that, I would have a all-up team meeting at the beginning of every season where I would speak and say ” look everyone, I know what the rules are, and I know what the CBA says, but I’m telling you it’s not a good idea to be gambling and I’m asking you as a personal favor to me to not do it. ”

    I’m also a Lions fan so I’m going to be a little bit biased by the way that things went down. I can say that what’s come out about Jameson Williams potentially having bet on a non NFL game from a team hotel on the road – again, I think that the policy is pretty clear He broke the rules and deserves a suspension. But i think that six games for that is a bit heavy-handed given the fact that I can’t go 5 minutes without a FanDuel commercial. I think that there should be some specific mandated penalties such as with the drug policy rather than someone just winging it. Regarding the

  24. C’mon Mike, this is getting ridiculous. Those of us who’ve worked with gambling addictions know a very simple rule: abstinence doesn’t work. One of the biggest problems with legalized sports betting’s the way player salaries become a factor in how gamblers bet. The players’ salaries aren’t too large: naysayers need to get rid of that thinking. Players don’t get paid enough, based on the value they bring to the huge television contracts of these sports. A possible blanket-ban on sports betting reveals what’s been going on all along: owners never allow players to have enough equity in the teams’ performance, and their own performance, to make gambling a non-starter in the first place. Asking players to forego a natural human behaviour that’s promoted by the league’s partners becomes totally unreasonable if the players’ equity in this massive, money-printing private enterprise’s little more than that of a really-highly paid employee. The players have to be given equity that goes into the same territory as the owners: there’s more money to be lost by gambling on the team’s performance, or on individual performance, than there is if you don’t gamble at all. Players know the money isn’t coming back to them if they lose, but that’s something every gambler who doesn’t get their income from a bottomless pit knows. Gamblers may try to justify it if they think one big payoff’s coming, but the house always wins. It’s so ridiculous to put players in this position in the first place, or maybe it finally reveals the inequity in the way players get treated: unfairly, because the fans, the public, don’t want them to be above them in life. The inequities that lead to players treating this as the same gambling risks the public does becomes the only way to stop players from being at risk of throwing games, moving lines with their own money, etc. Because you aren’t going to change human behaviour.

  25. “Because most players can’t even follow basic societal rules like don’t drink and drive…”

    ——————————

    Rebellion is a badge of honor, particularly when perpetrators of the most heinous of crimes get away with a kiss and a hug.

  26. As a “non player”, I’d like to thank the league for allowing me to do what’s legal…. For the actual players, here’s millions of dollars, now here’s what you can and can’t do in society….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.