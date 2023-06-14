Bill Belichick: I love Mike Vrabel and what he did for us here

USA Today

Mike Vrabel was selected last month to the Patriots’ Hall of Fame, and Bill Belichick praised Vrabel when asked about that selection at the Patriots’ minicamp.

Vrabel played for Belichick from 2001 to 2008, and while they now coach against each other when the Patriots face the Titans, Belichick said he has nothing but respect for everything Vrabel has accomplished.

“I love Mike and what he did for us here,” Belichick said. “He was a big signing for us from Pittsburgh. He didn’t play much up there but came here and became an immediate starter. He played in all of the kicking game, which he did in Pittsburgh as well. He gave us a lot of leadership with a lot of energy, toughness and football character. He was a great addition. I have a good relationship with Mike all the way back to when he was at Ohio State. Since, I’ve followed his coaching career, obviously from Ohio State, to Houston, to Tennessee. I had a great opportunity to work with Mike, and I look forward to working with him again this summer in Tennessee, and at his induction later in the fall. There are a lot of great Patriots from my era as a coach in the Hall of Fame. I’m proud to put another one in, especially on the defensive side of the ball there. We got a lot of them—[Richard] Seymour, [Tedy] Bruschi, Vince [Wilfork], I think there’s a couple more we need to get in there, and obviously, Ty [Law].”

A third-round draft pick of the Steelers out of Ohio State in 1997, Vrabel played four seasons in Pittsburgh, eight in New England and then two in Kansas City. After retiring he went into coaching, first at Ohio State and then with the Texans before becoming the Titans’ head coach in 2018.