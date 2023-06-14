Chiefs will receive Super Bowl LVII rings Thursday

Getty Images

The Chiefs will receive their Super Bowl LVII rings before they depart for the summer.

The ring ceremony is set for Thursday.

“We get our rings tomorrow,” Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. “I’m excited about that. It’s going to be good.”

Some players who have left the team this offseason will return to participate in the ceremony.

The team held a ring fitting shortly after raising the Lombardi Trophy, but the players have not seen the ring design yet.

“I guess we’ll find out [tomorrow night],” Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling said.

It’s been an offseason of celebration with the team having visited the White House earlier this month.

After the ring ceremony, the Chiefs can turn their full attention to defending their championship.

In the Super Bowl era, a repeat has happened only eight times. The last came in 2004 when the Patriots repeated as champs.