Posted by Josh Alper on June 14, 2023, 9:04 AM EDT
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not a travel agent, but someone was able to book travel arrangements for free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

According to multiple reports, Hopkins is set to visit with the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday. Hopkins met with the Titans earlier this week.

The Patriots added JuJu Smith-Schuster to the roster as a free agent this offseason, but his on-field work has been limited this spring due to injury. They also drafted a pair of receivers in the sixth round, but Hopkins would still fill a need for the team as they try to improve their offensive production from last season.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s arrival is a big part of that effort and he and Hopkins have a rocky history from their time together in Houston. Making sure all can work well on that front will likely be part of any conversation about Hopkins signing on in New England.

1 responses to “DeAndre Hopkins set to visit Patriots Wednesday and Thursday

  1. Not as many teams looking for another head case as Hopkins believed there would be for his services. Just look at what the Bills are going through with Diggs. You know the Bills are not taking a chance on him. Can you imagine these two on the same team.

