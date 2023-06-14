Dennis Allen: Cam Jordan’s minicamp absence is “old age related”

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was not with the team today at mandatory minicamp, but head coach Dennis Allen indicated that there are no concerns.

Asked if Jordan’s absence was injury related, Allen implied that he gave the 33-year-old Jordan an excused absence to let him rest.

“I call it old age related, but Cam’s fine. He’ll be fine,” Allen said with a smile.

Jordan has been in New Orleans since he was a first-round draft pick in 2011, and he has played in 192 games for the Saints, the fourth-most in franchise history. This season he’s set to move ahead of Rickey Jackson (195) and Morten Anderson (196) for the second-most games as a Saint, behind only Drew Brees (228). He’s earned some time off.