DeVante Parker wasn’t very interested in talking about DeAndre Hopkins

Posted by Mike Florio on June 14, 2023, 11:45 AM EDT
New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Whenever a team is talking to a player at a given position, the other players at that same position inevitable will be asked about it, when available to reporters.

Some of them might not be interested in rolling out the red carpet, given the zero-sum nature of crafting a roster and setting a lineup.

Patriots receiver DeVante Parker, likely for that reason, didn’t seem to be thrilled about discussing the visit of free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins to New England.

Via Henry McKenna of Fox Sports, here’s the exchange:

When asked about Hopkins, Parker said, “I’m Just focused on us right now. Great player. But now, I’m just focused on us.”

Asked whether Parker has met Hopkins, Parker said, “Focused on us.”

Could the receiver group use some help? Said Parker, “Focused on us. Next question.”

Reminder that the question was essentially about “us,” Parker said, “I know. Next question.”

It’s not out of character for Patriots players to say little or nothing. In this case, there’s nothing to say. If Hopkins arrives, someone on the roster goes. And someone who otherwise would have been playing in games won’t be.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “DeVante Parker wasn’t very interested in talking about DeAndre Hopkins

  1. Oh, come on. What’s he supposed to say? Everyone knows BB doesn’t want players talking about people who aren’t on the team.

    The troll harrassment from the obnoxious Boston media, the worst anywhere in the world, is just that. Harrassment.

  2. This is no surprise. Imagine someone asking your wife if she was excited about Kaley Cuoco coming over for a pool party.

  3. I think that’s reading into it a bit. Parker just didn’t handle it very smoothly. He was probably trying not to talk about players that were not on the team, which would have been the instruction from the team.

  5. touchback6isnowgoodellthegrifter says:
    June 14, 2023 at 12:01 pm
    5-12

    10Rate This

    ——————

    No SBs. Diggs a cancer. Zero SBs in your history.

    McDermott not a good coach.

  6. May want to think about the bigger picture abetting these type of questions because ‘US’ can quickly become ‘THEM’ if they decide Hopkins can add more value.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.