John Metchie’s rehab of strained hamstring has him “on target” for training camp

Texans receiver John Metchie III strained a hamstring during an organized team activities practice early in the offseason program. It kept him out of the mandatory minicamp this week.

Metchie, though, is trending toward a full recovery in time for training camp next month.

“Everything is on target,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I think Metchie will be good to go for training camp.”

Metchie tore his ACL while playing for Alabama in 2021 and then was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia after the Texans made him a second-round pick in 2022. He missed his entire rookie season.

Metchie has not played since Dec. 4, 2021, when he injured his knee in the SEC Championship Game, so the Texans are being deliberate in their approach to Metchie’s return to game action.

“I’m not setting any expectations on Metch,” Texans receivers coach Ben McDaniels said. “I certainly will not put any ceilings on him. He’s proved to everybody that’s unnecessary, and he’ll attempt to shatter those ceilings. My expectations are high for him returning, whenever that is, and hitting the ground running.”