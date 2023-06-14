Justin Jones: Packers fans are really shitty

Posted by Charean Williams on June 14, 2023, 5:29 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The Packers and Bears have the NFL’s longest rivalry. It also ranks as one of the nastiest over the last 101 years.

Nothing has changed heading into 2023, not even the departure of Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay.

Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones held nothing back when asked about Rodgers’ departure for the Jets. He said of Packers fans, “Half of them don’t even know football.”

“I wish [Rodgers] had played one more year with Green Bay, honestly,” Jones said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We went up there, and we played a pretty good game. But they got away from us at the end, obviously. They won.

“But their fans are really shitty. I wanted to go back up there and I wanted to play them and I wanted to beat them and I wanted him to be there so he could see it. The fact that he’s gone, it’s cool. I guess it’s better for him not to be here. But yeah, man, I’m ready to take it over. It’s a good time to be a Bear fan. I’m not even going to lie to you.”

Rodgers famously mouthed to Bears fans, “I own you” after a game-sealing touchdown in 2021. He is 24-5 in his career against Chicago in the regular season, throwing 64 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 109.0 passer rating.

The Bears haven’t beaten the Packers since 2018, and they haven’t won in Green Bay since 2015.

Jones remains annoyed about the fan behavior at Lambeau Field in Week 2 last season, a game the Packers won 27-10.

“They’re obnoxious,” Jones said. “Just yelling and all that other stuff about things that don’t even matter. Like, we’re not even running a play, and you guys are talking about, ‘Oo oh yeah, go Green [Bay].’ Like, what are you even talking about? The game hasn’t started yet. Like, what are we talking about? Half of them don’t even know football. It’s so weird to me. But I’m just ready to go out there and play. I want to go out there, and I want to beat the hell out of them on their field. And I want to hear the boos, then. That’s what I look forward to.”

The Bears open the season at home against the Packers before ending the season in Green Bay. It is not nearly far enough away for Packers fans to forget Jones’ words.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Justin Jones: Packers fans are really shitty

  4. This guy sounds like he’s been munching on sour grapes.

    Just because Rodgers is gone doesn’t change the fact that the Bears are the Bears.

    Packers fans have sold out every game since forever.

  5. That’s bound to happen with all the unnecessary extra cheese they consume.

  7. Awesome! I’m not a Bears fan, but it’s great to hear a player voice what the rest of us already know about the fans who are proud to wear fake cheese hats and make stupid comments on football sites. I’m now a Justin Jones fan.

  8. You mean the fan base that trashed their qb after leaving to the Jets. No way…what a great group who can’t respect the Rodgers did for them. Yea they’re bad..but Philly fans win the contest for worst and most obnoxious.

  9. I call cap on that and this coming from a Saints fan. Packers fan nothing but class

  11. lol!!!

    I love it when upper midwestern sports fan taunt one anothet. in general, such nice people, so when their fans act like jerks and try to one up the other, it’s quite entertaining.

  13. “And I want to hear the boos…” You’re not going to hear boos. They might remind you that “The Bears still suck,” as they’re prone to do. But booing Chicago? No way. They don’t care enough about you to boo you. They boo the teams that matter, like the Cowboys, or the Vikings. The Bears? Pffffttttt.

  16. What would the game be without all of the hated rivalries? Not nearly as fun, thats what.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.