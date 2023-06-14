Kirk Cousins doesn’t expect further contract talks with Vikings until March

Getty Images

Kirk Cousins is entering his sixth season with the Vikings. It could be his last.

His contract expires after the season. And he told reporters on Wednesday that he expects no further contract discussions until after the upcoming season ends, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

“Until then, just focus on this season and the job to do right now,” Cousins said.

Earlier this year, the Vikings restructured the deal to create 2023 cap space. If Cousins doesn’t re-sign, they’ll take a $28.5 million cap charge in 2024.

The situation potentially gives Cousins plenty of leverage after the season. It also gives the Vikings plenty of flexibility.

If Cousins finds a higher level of performance and achievement this year, the Vikings will presumably keep him and pay him accordingly. If not, he’ll move on.

The risk the team is taking comes from the possibility that Cousins plays well enough to end on the short list of options for other teams pursuing quarterbacks.