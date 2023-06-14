Kirk Cousins doesn’t expect further contract talks with Vikings until March

Posted by Mike Florio on June 14, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 15 NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Giants at Vikings
Getty Images

Kirk Cousins is entering his sixth season with the Vikings. It could be his last.

His contract expires after the season. And he told reporters on Wednesday that he expects no further contract discussions until after the upcoming season ends, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

“Until then, just focus on this season and the job to do right now,” Cousins said.

Earlier this year, the Vikings restructured the deal to create 2023 cap space. If Cousins doesn’t re-sign, they’ll take a $28.5 million cap charge in 2024.

The situation potentially gives Cousins plenty of leverage after the season. It also gives the Vikings plenty of flexibility.

If Cousins finds a higher level of performance and achievement this year, the Vikings will presumably keep him and pay him accordingly. If not, he’ll move on.

The risk the team is taking comes from the possibility that Cousins plays well enough to end on the short list of options for other teams pursuing quarterbacks.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Kirk Cousins doesn’t expect further contract talks with Vikings until March

  2. And that’s when the Vikings will release him.
    Cousins has shown his best and it hasn’t been
    enough. I expect the same results this season.

  3. Didn’t he get the memo that Viks are in rebuild mode and he is out of minny next year

  4. Kirk Cousins has been the gift that just keeps on giving.
    There hasn’t been an NFC North QB quite like him since Jay Cutler. 🤣

  6. Kirk, don’t go way mad, just go away. Please. Soon. If we are stuck with you for 2023, so be it, it will be worth it to be rid of you in 2024.

  7. If the Vikes want Kirk, he will stay. Simple as that. He’s already offered to take a discount to stay. He’s going to want to stay with KOC, Jefferson, Hockenson, and Addison.

  8. Kwesi is only signing players that are younger, cheaper and faster. He wont be resigned.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.