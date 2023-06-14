Kyle Trask: I’m feeling comfortable grabbing the gist of the offense

Getty Images

After a couple of years behind Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask is competing to be the Buccaneers starting quarterback alongside Baker Mayfield.

Trask and the rest of the Bucs are also learning a new offense under coordinator Dave Canales and said on Tuesday that he’s feeling a lot more comfortable with it every day.

“I think just with the reps you get, your brain is getting more wired every single day with the concepts and where your eyes need to be,” Trask said in his press conference. “The progress is coming along little by little every day and I’m feeling very comfortable grabbing the gist of the offense.

“It’s been such a huge leap for me, in my opinion, just to get all of the concepts down and playing with more confidence. Mistakes are going to happen – that’s part of football. It’s our job as quarterbacks to limit those mistakes and give our team the best chance to win in the end.”

While the Bucs’ QBs are competing, Trask said the dynamic in the position room has been positive.

“I think the whole quarterback room has built a great relationship,” Trask said. “Just like I was talking about earlier with transparency of communication — it’s also huge in a quarterback room. You want to be able to lean on each other and bounce ideas off of each other. That’s the key to a great quarterback room is having a lot of different ideas whether from past offenses or different looks that you’ve had in the past. I think that our quarterback room is building a great relationship right now.”

We’ll see in August if the comfort in the offense translates to Trask ascending to Tampa Bay’s QB1.