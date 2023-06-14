Lamar Jackson: Odell Beckham Jr. looks “pretty smooth” in practice

USA Today Sports

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. declined to put a percentage on the readiness of his knee on Tuesday, but said that he feels good and that he feels confident he’ll be able to “really get it going” by the time the regular season gets underway.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson seems to think that Beckham has it going pretty well already. Jackson was asked his assessment of Beckham’s work during this week’s minicamp practices during a Wednesday press conference and he said Beckham was coming along well.

“I think he looked pretty smooth. Crisp routes, great hands. As everybody knows, he can catch the ball. He looked pretty good out there,” Jackson said.

Jackson and Beckham plan to continue working out together during the break between minicamp and training camp, so the hope in Baltimore will be that all will continue to move smoothly for a partnership they’re counting on to help spark their offense this season.