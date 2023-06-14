“Quarterback” trailer debuts

Posted by Mike Florio on June 14, 2023, 11:22 AM EDT
NFL: JAN 21 AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jaguars at Chiefs
Getty Images

Mark your calendar. Get someone’s password. (OK, don’t do that.) And get ready for the launch of Quarterback.

It’s the first partnership between the NFL and Netflix. It will premiere on July 12.

A lengthy trailer has emerged. It’s worth watching.

It makes the show worth trying, too. The series delves into the lives of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and Falcons quarterback Mariota.

The trailer shows some of the sideline argument that happened during the divisional playoff game, when Mahomes suffered an ankle injury and insisted on staying in the game.

The goal of any trailer is to get you to watch. Sometimes, the trailer paints a picture that the full product can’t support. This one seems like it will be pretty good, a break from the team-focused NFL reality series of the past.

4 responses to ““Quarterback” trailer debuts

  1. Hopefully next season features Uncle Rico. I’d like to see him throw a football a quarter mile.

  2. Any Quarterback documentary that doesn’t include Paul Crew is a fail.

  3. Casting Director thought Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota were the best options with Mahomes? Maybe Burrow, Allen and Rodgers declined

  4. I can’t wait to see “Kirk Cousins and the Quest for a Second Playoff Win,” but unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for the sequel “Quarterback 2: If I die, I die.”

