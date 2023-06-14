Report: Dalvin Cook wants something “far closer” to $10.4 million than $5 million

Posted by Mike Florio on June 14, 2023, 1:54 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 24 Patriots at Vikings
Getty Images

Former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was due to make $10.4 million in 2023. The fact that the Vikings weren’t able to trade him means no one is willing to pay him that.

Now that he’s a free agent, what does he want?

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald recently reported that Cook is looking for something “far closer” to the $10.4 million he was due to make than $5 million.

Cook was released on Friday. There have been no reports of any offers. Teams seem to realize that the right play in situations like this is to sit and wait for the player’s expectations to soften.

Cook will make $2 million from the Vikings this year, if he doesn’t play. He’ll likely get much more than that, whenever and wherever he signs.

The question is how much will he get? And is he looking for top dollar or an opportunity to play for a contender?

He also could wait for an inevitable injury to create an opportunity both to be “the guy” and to be paid accordingly.

Potential destinations currently include the Dolphins, Jets, and Cowboys.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Report: Dalvin Cook wants something “far closer” to $10.4 million than $5 million

  1. “Former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was due to make $10.4 million in 2023. The fact that the Vikings weren’t able to trade him means no one is willing to pay him that.”
    —————–
    Actually it shows no one was willing to pay that for 1 yr while ALSO giving up compensation. Besides that I don’t know why this should be surprising to anyone. A 5 million dollar contract gives him a net of only 3 million this yr from his new team so he was always likely shooting for more and it was always likely (if signing for multiple years) he’d be get a contract that paid him close to around 10 million in yr 1 but has a cap hit probably closer to the 5 million number or lower.

  2. Lol…well that narrows down potential suitors then. I’m guessing my Bills certainly won’t pay that much & most likely the Patsy’s either. So that leaves the Jest’s who are over budget and the Fish who have some wiggle room but already have a good RB room. If he’s smart & he’s said he’s in no hurry to sign – he’ll wait until training camps are over & teams with RB needs will pay up.

  3. Players typically will take far less just to get out of the dysfunction in MN.

  4. The Phins need to use their available cap for Christian Wilkins extension.

    Luckily, Grier has no history of paying RBs big money.

    I will say again, Cook would be a vanity signing.

  7. $10.4 million? Yeah right. If there’s a team willing to do that, they’re stupid. Including the Jets.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.