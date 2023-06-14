Sean McDermott: Stefon Diggs has done everything asked of him, we’re in a great spot

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 14, 2023, 2:59 PM EDT
In a striking change in tone from his comments yesterday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said today that wide receiver Stefon Diggs is participating in mandatory minicamp, that yesterday’s absence was excused, and the team and player are on the same page.

“There are a lot of things out there that aren’t accurate,” McDermott said. “Let me be clear: Stef did everything that he was asked to do. He was here Monday, he executed his physical on time. Stef reported yesterday, Tuesday, and reported for meetings, at which time we had a great conversation, great communication. We got to a point yesterday where we just felt like we all needed a break and some space. So I gave Stef permission to get some space and head out, and then picked up those conversations after practice. So let me make it clear, it was not Stef leaving unexcused. He was excused by me. And so those conversations got us to what I think and believe is a great spot.”

McDermott said yesterday that he was “very concerned” with Diggs, but he claimed today that he’s always concerned any time a player doesn’t practice.

And why did Diggs and the Bills need to “get some space” from each other? More than 2,000 players across the NFL are participating in offseason work, and Diggs is the only one we’ve heard of who had to miss a practice to “get some space” from his team.

Whatever the issue was yesterday, McDermott said today that, “I feel like it’s resolved.” But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be the last word.

