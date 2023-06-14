Source: One NFL player lost $8 million from gambling in 2022

The NFL prohibits all non-players from betting on sports. Players, for reasons neither obvious nor apparent, are permitted to legally wager on non-NFL games and events.

Here’s another reason why they shouldn’t be.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, one NFL player lost $8 million last through gambling in 2022.

Again, the NFL fully controls the gambling policy, with no input from the NFL Players Association. And the league inexplicably has decided to let players legally bet on sports, even though non-players cannot.

Chris Simms’s theory, as expressed during Tuesday’s PFT Live, is that the league lets players legally bet so that the sports books can make money from young guys with lots of cash to burn. The fact that one player lost $8 million last year tends to bolster what otherwise could be dismissed as the musings of a Howie Roseman top-five conspiracy theorist.

How much money are others players betting? How much money are all players losing?

The reality is that the house ALWAYS wins, over the long haul. The house hopes that you become sufficiently emboldened by short-term success to believe that you’ve stumbled onto a system, or something. That you’re going to keep winning and winning and winning.

You won’t. You’ll lose. They win. You lose.

My dad, whose crew inspired Father of Mine, was a bookie. I never bet because he shared with me at a young age this simple, three-word lesson: You. Can’t. Win.

So, again, why let the players wager on sports during their NFL careers? The Commissioner giveth, and the Commissioner can taketh away. The problem is that, if the rule were to change to prohibit all forms of sports betting by players, he’d be taking away plenty of money from the sports book partners that give plenty of money to the NFL.

18 responses to “Source: One NFL player lost $8 million from gambling in 2022

  1. This has A “Pete Rose” level problem written all over it. It’s going to cost someone a career, and if the player had $8 million to lose in a single year, then we might be talking about a QB.

  3. Bwwwhhaaaaaa ! This is hilarious. Maybe this player should be made an example of. Do NOT blame the NFL, the NFL didn’t gamble, the player did. Where’s the NFLPA? Where was the agent for the player? Surely he/she/it knew about the gambling. The NFL team should NOT have to make up for the losses by the player. Sometimes you win, sometimes you loss.

  4. If the NFL said players were not allowed to gamble period, unnamed pundits would be saying the NFL has no right to do that to players and when is the NFLPA going to step in.

  5. NFL players shouldn’t be allowed to wager on NFL games. There’s obviously a conflict there and several problems that could arise from that.

    But other than that, people are allowed to do whatever they want with their money. It’s none of my business or your business what people do with their money.

    I wouldn’t want my boss to dictate what I can do with my money, why should they let him dictate what they can do with theirs?

    People, especially those making millions, need to be responsible for their own bad decisions if they choose to gamble.

  6. Ask Phil Mickelson how to lose money. Ask Michael Jordan. Ask Calvin Ridley. It’s not like this topic is lacking precedent. These guys just don’t give a damn. Young, rich, can’t be told what to do or how to do it. They aren’t listening. They aren’t learning from the mistakes of others. Lather, rinse, repeat.

  7. They’re all big boys and can make their own decisions. This constant attitude of “save them from themselves” puts zero accountability on them and they learn nothing.

  9. Yesterday, I dismissed Simms’ take. Today, after reading about your father, I am all-in on his theory. Casinos need overconfident, rich suckers to feed the machine. What better source than professional athletes.

  10. Let’s stop treating NFL players like they should not have all the same freedoms and potential issues from those freedoms that the rest of us have. With gambling, the house always wins in the end, so the more you play, the more you lose in the long term. That said, sports gambling is a multi-billion dollar industry in the US. Many people like the thrill of it. Many wealthy people lose a lot of money gambling.

    If we want to debate the morality of gambling for everyone, that’s fair, but as long as it’s legal, we aren’t the parents of NFL players. If they aren’t betting on the NFL they should be free to lose as much money as they want.

  11. “Want to hear about my weekend? I’ve been working on my blackjack system. All right. So. I go down to Atlantic City …… and I’m in the casino with my Wash ‘N Drys. Did I tell you I had the idea for them first? Anyway, I’m sitting there and I’m playing blackjack, right? They bar me. They bar me! I’m out! I’m barred! I can’t get in now. Right? You know why? Being too good a player. How much did you win? I was down a couple hundred. But they could tell I was good. They looked at me and threw me out. They bar me. So they deal me off the bottom. I can tell. So I yell at the dealer. He goes to the pit boss. So I throw my complimentary watered-down drink in his fat face! So they barred me for being too good a player.” Michael Keaton in “Night Shift”

  12. I think the only way to win is to NOT be a fan. To not even watch the games, and strictly analyze the numbers.

    I remember there was a SNL sketch years ago about a March Madness studio show and they had experts breaking down the reasoning behind their picks and someone explaining all their decisions based on the school name or the animal the mascot was, and that person did the best.

    If you’re a Jets fan you’re going to bet on them and against the Patriots, Bills and Dolphins every week and so on and so forth. That’s why sports fans shouldn’t gamble, but maybe a mathematician can.

  13. mikecrabtreeschain says:
    June 14, 2023 at 10:04 am
    Tom Brady


    I am as far from a Tom Brady apologist as you can get but this would shock me. He doesn’t strike me to be someone that would blow this kind of money on gambling.

  14. As someone who grew up in a very similar situation, I’ve seen first hand what gambling does to lives. My parents divorced because of it. We had to move across country because of it. It’s as addictive and expensive as any drug and just sad that the NFL allows it.

  15. Blowing $8 million on gambling is incredibly stupid, but as long as they are betting on non-NFL games, who cares?

    NFL players do a lot of dumb things with their money, but in the end, it’s their money and doesn’t affect the integrity of the game if it’s outside the NFL.

  16. My job does not restrict me from gambling and, outside of football bets, the Commissioner should not either. Mike, you sure do not seem to beleive in personal responsibility.

  17. I never bet because he shared with me at a young age this simple, three-word lesson: You. Can’t. Win.
    ———————————————
    Oh yeah, well that’s what Adrian told Rocky about fighting Drago, but Rocky won!

Leave a Reply

