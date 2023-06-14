What are the potential trade destinations for Stefon Diggs?

Getty Images

In 2020, Stefon Diggs quickly and effectively tweeted his way out of Minnesota. With Diggs reporting for mandatory minicamp in Buffalo and then abruptly leaving, it’s hard not to wonder whether he wants out now, or eventually will.

So if he wants to be traded, where are the potential destinations?

There really aren’t many that stand out. He presumably would want to go to a contender. Most contenders already have more than enough receivers.

And even if a team like the Chiefs would make room for Diggs, would the Bills trade him to Kansas City? Probably not.

Buffalo would be more likely to send Diggs to the NFC. But which NFC contender would need him? The Eagles and 49ers have their receivers. The Cowboys do, too.

As Chris Simms noted during Wednesday’s PFT Live, the Giants could make plenty of sense. They need a No. 1 receiver, and they’re coached by former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

That would be spicy, for various reasons — not the least of which is that he’d battle twice per year with his brother, Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.

It’s still not clear that Stefon Diggs wants to be traded, or that the Bills would even entertain it. If he’s sufficiently upset to show up for mandatory minicamp and then leave, however, something needs to be repaired, now.

If not, the Bills will have to decide between playing hardball with Diggs or trading him to a new team.