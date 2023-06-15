Andy Reid: Brett Veach, Chris Jones are communicating, so that’s important

Getty Images

Heading into the last year of his contract, Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones did not attend the team’s mandatory minicamp this week.

But at his Thursday press conference wrapping up the offseason program, head coach Andy Reid did not seem too concerned about Jones’ absence.

“Chris wasn’t here — kind of like last year, same type of deal,” Reid said. “That’s his choice. So, he chose not to be here. But I’m sure he’ll be at training camp.”

But Reid backed off his assertion about Jones and training camp, with the head coach joking that he’s not even sure if he’ll make it to camp.

“I wish I could predict that,” Reid said. “There’s a chance he’s not. We’ll see.”

A second-round pick back in 2016, Jones put together arguably the best year of his career in 2022. Playing a career-high 80 percent of defensive snaps, he posted 15.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 29 quarterback hits. He was named an All-Pro for his regular-season performance and then recorded 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and six QB hits in three postseason games.

Jones is slated to make $19.5 million in base salary for the coming season but is ostensibly looking for more security through an extension. General Manager Brett Veach said last month that striking a new deal with Jones is “on the list of things to do.”

Reid said he’s leaving the negotiations up to Veach.

“I don’t even deal with it. I let Brett and his group deal with it,” Reid said. “If you’re there, you’re there. If you’re not, we keep going. It’s one of those deals. They’ll work all that out. They’re communicating, so that’s important.”

As for Reid’s communication with Jones, the head coach shared a simple message:

“Make sure you’re in shape.”