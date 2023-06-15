Antonio Brown’s arena team in Albany gets kicked out of its league

Posted by Mike Florio on June 15, 2023, 1:40 PM EDT
Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks
Getty Images

Sports teams take on the personality of their owner. Well, at least one does.

The National Arena League has kicked out the Albany Empire, owned by former NFL receiver Antonio Brown.

“After exhausting all avenues, the NAL board of owners have decided unanimously to terminate the membership agreement of the Albany Empire,” the league said in a statement. “The decision was reached after an emergency conference call of the members in good standing to discuss the Empire’s failure to pay their league mandated and overdue assessments. Each team is responsible to pay for 1/7 of the league’s operating budget via monthly assessments starting in April.  The Empire’s owner, Antonio Brown, was also fined $1,000 for Conduct Detrimental to the League for his recent public comments.  Mr. Brown refused to pay that fine.”

The team was given until noon ET on Thursday to make its required payment. It failed to do so, and the team was removed from the league.

Last night, Brown gave a rambling, shirtless press conference during which he wondered whether A.B. would pay A.B. $1 million to play. How have the negotiations been going?

“I’ve been trying to talk to him, and the guy’s got like three different personalities,” Brown said, regarding A.B.

That pretty much says it all.

31 responses to “Antonio Brown’s arena team in Albany gets kicked out of its league

  1. I’m not one to laugh at people who are clearly a little “off”, but I literally laughed out loud when I read the headline.

  2. Antonio Brown, the gift that keeps on giving… How long before he ends-up broke?

  5. He’s had a break from reality.
    I can easily see him homeless and living under a bridge after the rest of his money is gone.
    Dude is GONE!

  8. Crap, this guy has crossed a line where I can’t make fun of him anymore and just feel sorry for him. That’s no fun.

  10. fanfrommontreal says:
    June 15, 2023 at 1:46 pm
    Antonio Brown, the gift that keeps on giving… How long before he ends-up broke?
    ———-
    He likely never ends up broke. A repeated problem with Brown has been his failure to pay what he owes, if your not paying for the things you buy or do ots hard to lost money.

  11. Mental health issues are no laughing matter, and it really appears that he’s got some serious mental health issues that need to be dealt with. I just hope and pray that he doesn’t hurt someone else at this point

  12. it’s hard to tell if this guy is in the midst of an extended mental health crisis or is just really, really, really committed to a bit

  13. Weird, how another thing Brown touched turned to garbage. 🤔

  14. /Blowin’ and burnin’, blinded by thirst
    /They didn’t see the stop sign, took a turn for the worse
    /She said, “Listen baby, you can hear the engine ring”
    /”We’ve been up and down this highway, haven’t seen a goddam thing”
    /He said, “Call the doctor, I think I’m gonna crash”
    /”The doctor say he’s comin’, but you gotta pay him cash”
    /They went rushin’ down that freeway, messed around and got lost

  18. Click the link to his interview. Apparently the Jets and Giants practice in New Jersey because New York charges 1.5 million for workman’s comp. And he’s waiting for AB to pay Antonio Brown a million to play this weekend.

  19. It’s easy to brush his behavior off as being a diva but he clearly has mental health issues. Years and years of people telling him he’s great and perfect and the best ever have obviously taken their toll

  20. This is the last article I will read about this idiot. The media helped create this loser.

  22. Several commentors saying, “Someone needs to get him some help.” Do you really think he would accept it? People with mental issues often think THEY are the normal ones and everyone else is nuts. And I’m not even convinced it’s anything clinical with him. He could easily just be a foolish egocentric. There are plenty of those around, too.

  23. Brady let this individual live in his home along with Brady and his spouse. Exhibit #1 of why Brady is now divorced.

  25. Why do people keep trying to do business with him? He’s not going to pay anyone for anything.

  26. Put this guy in an institution before he hurts himself or someone else. This is the just the most recent example of psychotic behavior.

  29. Again… why would ANYONE ever let AB owe them money? Get your cash up front from this clown or you will never see it.

  31. To even allow Brown to buy into the team & league based off prior behavior is mind boggling….. they are getting everything they deserve, HOWEVER, I do feel bad for the players & staff attached to that team

