Bengals will open 10 training camp practices to public

The Bengals announced their training camp schedule on Thursday and it includes 10 dates open to the general public.

All of those practices will take place at the Bengals’ training facility except for their July 29 practice. That session will take place at Paycor Stadium as part of the league-wide “Back Together Saturday” event commemorating the start of camps.

The Bengals will also hold open practices July 26-28, July 31-August 1, August 3-4, and August 6-7.

In addition to those practices, there will be four practices open to season ticket holders and those on the waiting list for season tickets. Those practices include an August 9 joint practice with the Packers ahead of the preseason opener for both clubs.