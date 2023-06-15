Bills sign Nick Guggemos

Getty Images

The Bills have added a tight end to their roster.

Buffalo announced Nick Guggemos has been signed to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Guggemos entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021, signing with the Seahawks. He was most recently with the Packers, who cut him last month. He’s also spent time with Washington and Cleveland.

As a corresponding roster move, the club announced it had placed tight end Zach Davidson on injured reserve with a knee injury. The move was previously reported on the transaction wire on Wednesday.

Guggemos joins Dawson Knox, 2023 first-round pick Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris, and Joel Wilson as tight ends on Buffalo’s roster.