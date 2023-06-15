Buccaneers sign Rodrigo Blankenship

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 15, 2023, 12:14 PM EDT
Veteran kicker Rodrigo Blankenship’s next NFL stop will be in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are signing Blankenship after working him out this week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Blankenship had an up-and-down tenure with the Colts after signing with them as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia in 2020. He had a solid rookie season, but he played in just five games in 2021 because of a hip injury. He was then cut by the Colts after Week One of 2022 because he missed a field goal and put two kickoffs out of bounds in the opener. Blankenship then played two games for the Cardinals last season.

In January Blankenship had surgery for a torn muscle in his leg, but he’s now good to go. In training camp he’ll compete with Chase McLaughlin to be the Bucs’ kicker in 2023.

2 responses to “Buccaneers sign Rodrigo Blankenship

  2. Chase McLaughlin and Rodrigo Blankenship have an interesting rivalry.

    As a second year player, McLaughlin was the Colts’ incumbent kicker going into the 2020 season after receiving a 1-year extension. Indianapolis signed Sanchez as an UDFA to compete with him, whom McLaughlin ultimately lost out to. After bouncing around various teams for two seasons, McLaughlin ultimately ended up back on the Colts to replace Sanchez after his horrendous Week 1 that caused the team to tie the lowly Texans. After the season, after the Colts jettisoned him for Matt Gay, he joined the Buccaneers to fill their kicking vacancy (after beating out Jake Verity) only to be challenged yet again by Rodrigo Blankenship who was brought on months after signing to be the apparent starter.

    Who will win out this round, I wonder?

