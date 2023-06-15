Cardinals release Javon Wims

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced their training camp schedule on Thursday and they also announced that one player who was on the offseason roster will not be there for the opening practice on July 27.

The team has released wide receiver Javon Wims. No player was added to the roster and the Cardinals released a couple of other players this week, so there are a few open roster spots to fill between now and the start of camp.

Wims was a Bears seventh-round pick in 2018 and he played 33 games over three seasons in Chicago. He spent time with the Raiders and Browns before joining the Cardinals and appearing in one game last season.

Wims did not catch a pass in that appearance, but had 28 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns during his time with the Bears.