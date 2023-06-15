Cardinals will open 11 training camp practices to fans

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2023, 1:51 PM EDT
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s first training camp with the team will feature 11 practices open to the public.

The first open practice at State Farm Stadium will take place on July 27 and the team will also open their practices on July 28 and 29 to fans. The practice on the 29th will be part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” event featuring coverage of all 32 camps around the league on NFL Network.

The Cardinals will also have open practices on July 31, August 1-3, August 5, and August 7-9 before playing their first preseason game against the Broncos on August 11.

That game will be at home and the Cardinals will then host the Chiefs before heading to Minnesota for practices with and a game against the Vikings.

3 responses to “Cardinals will open 11 training camp practices to fans

  1. And upon entry everyone gets their very own Cardinal vomit bag which can also be used to cover their face prior to the upchuck.

  2. I’m sure all their fans will be there. Steve, Gus, that guy they call “Big Al”…there might be 1 or 2 more, not counting the players’ kids.

  3. That’s sad this wasn’t already the case.

    How on earth do fans of other teams put up with such awful owners?

    Don’t the Commanders charge for theirs? The owners are horrible.

