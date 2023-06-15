Chiefs agree to terms with Kekoa Crawford

Getty Images

The Chiefs are signing free agent receiver Kekoa Crawford, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Crawford participated in the team’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, and the Chiefs invited him back for the mandatory minicamp for a second look. Crawford took advantage of his opportunity.

Crawford signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2022, but Indianapolis cut him early in training camp. He played 45 games with 18 starts at California (2019-21) and Michigan (2016-17) and made 96 receptions for 1,307 yards and six touchdowns.

He ran times of 4.42 and 4.44 at Cal’s Pro Day in 2022.