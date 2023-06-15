Colts sign undrafted safety Michael Tutsie

Getty Images

The Colts opened a roster spot on Wednesday when they placed fifth-round pick Daniel Scott on injured reserve with a torn ACL and they filled it on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed safety Michael Tutsie to their 90-man roster. Tutsie was undrafted out of North Dakota State this year and he tried out for the Colts during their rookie and mandatory minicamps.

Tutsie started 56 of the 68 games he played in college. He recorded 338 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, a half-sack, 22 passes defensed, 11 interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked kick in those appearances.

Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow, Henry Black, Marcel Dabo, and Aaron Maddox are the other safeties in Indianapolis.