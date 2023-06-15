D.J. Wonnum working to make “that Year 4 leap” with Danielle Hunter absent

Getty Images

Danielle Hunter‘s absence from the Vikings’ offseason program has created questions about whether he will be a member of the team this fall.

It’s also created more opportunities for another one of the team’s edge rushers. D.J. Wonnum has been working with the first team while Hunter has been away and he said this week that he’s trying to use the increased reps as a stepping stone to a breakthrough in his play.

“It just showed me that my coaches or the front office — they believe, and I believe in myself,” Wonnum said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “Not something I’m foreign to. I’ve done it before. Just getting better at [being a starter], and just making that Year Four leap.”

Wonnum had four sacks in a reserve role last year, but led the team with eight sacks while making 14 starts during the 2021 season. If he’s back in that role this year and shows he can be productive, he’ll wrap up the final season of his rookie contract with a chance to cash in as a free agent.