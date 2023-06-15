D.J. Wonnum working to make “that Year 4 leap” with Danielle Hunter absent

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2023, 11:58 AM EDT
NFL: DEC 04 Jets at Vikings
Getty Images

Danielle Hunter‘s absence from the Vikings’ offseason program has created questions about whether he will be a member of the team this fall.

It’s also created more opportunities for another one of the team’s edge rushers. D.J. Wonnum has been working with the first team while Hunter has been away and he said this week that he’s trying to use the increased reps as a stepping stone to a breakthrough in his play.

“It just showed me that my coaches or the front office — they believe, and I believe in myself,” Wonnum said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “Not something I’m foreign to. I’ve done it before. Just getting better at [being a starter], and just making that Year Four leap.”

Wonnum had four sacks in a reserve role last year, but led the team with eight sacks while making 14 starts during the 2021 season. If he’s back in that role this year and shows he can be productive, he’ll wrap up the final season of his rookie contract with a chance to cash in as a free agent.

2 responses to “D.J. Wonnum working to make “that Year 4 leap” with Danielle Hunter absent

  2. And the Vikings defense will be looking to leap into the top 30 in the NFL.

    As the Packer offense drops into the bottom 10

