DeAndre Hopkins posts photo with Matthew Judon from Patriots locker room

Getty Images

The deal isn’t done yet. As far as anyone knows, it’s not close. But a Thursday afternoon social-media development does nothing to derail the momentum pointing toward a potential contract between the Patriots and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins posted a photo on Instagram. It shows him in the Patriots locker room, with linebacker Matthew Judon.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com has reported that there’s “optimism” on both sides regarding a potential deal between the Patriots and Hopkins.

Thus, if someone else is going to make a move, they’d better do it quickly. Or Hopkins will quite possibly end up being the newest member of the Patriots.