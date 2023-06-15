DeAndre Hopkins posts photo with Matthew Judon from Patriots locker room

Posted by Mike Florio on June 15, 2023, 5:05 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The deal isn’t done yet. As far as anyone knows, it’s not close. But a Thursday afternoon social-media development does nothing to derail the momentum pointing toward a potential contract between the Patriots and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins posted a photo on Instagram. It shows him in the Patriots locker room, with linebacker Matthew Judon.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com has reported that there’s “optimism” on both sides regarding a potential deal between the Patriots and Hopkins.

Thus, if someone else is going to make a move, they’d better do it quickly. Or Hopkins will quite possibly end up being the newest member of the Patriots.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “DeAndre Hopkins posts photo with Matthew Judon from Patriots locker room

  1. D Hop is having an unusual free agent tour. I never heard of taking photos from the locker room before a contract. Is this a last second plea to the bills or chiefs? Sign me or else I’ll sign with the patriots.

    I don’t think you’ll get them to bite, but you never know.

  3. Total waste of money. Dude is way past his prime and Jones will never be able to make the throws that this guy likes to catch. Would be a big mistake for the Patriots to sign him.

  6. I don’t know if this will happen or if it would be a good idea, but I do know that Judon is the man. Works hard, has a great attitude.

  7. If your telling me its DHop or Parker. Id take DHop but not by a huge margin as I like Parker to. I think the WR room is fine honestly if there all healthy. It seems Gisiecki will be on the field a lot which means 3 WR at most.

  8. With, or without, this talented WR, Dynasty 3.0 is happening. He’d be smart to get on board.

  9. Seems as if there is quite a bit of fear from fans of so called contenders concerning the Patriots and the possibility of them signing Hopkins. A top 5 defense, an excellent backfield, a real OC and a QB who seems to be completely buying in will do that.

  10. It’s genuinely hard for me to like anyone on or associated w/ the Patriots. But Judon is awesome. Really wish the Bills had picked him up back when he was a FA.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.