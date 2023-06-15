Drake London: We sense the hype in the locker room

USA TODAY Sports

With several talented skill players surrounding young Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, there’s plenty of optimism about the Falcons’ offense entering 2023.

According to second-year receiver Drake London, the players are feeling it, too.

“I think we sense the hype in the locker room,” London said this week, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “I think we sense what we can do as an offense. And I think we sense what we can do as a team in general.

“I think it’s just the confidence, the readiness to get on the field and show what we can do to the world.”

London, who caught 72 passes for 866 yards with four touchdowns in 2022, said it’s tough for him to compare the internal feelings about the team last year to this year — in part because he was just getting his feet wet as a rookie.

“But as of right now,” London added, “I think you can say that the confidence and the hype in the locker room is much different from what it was last year.”

Offensively, Atlanta added first-round running back Bijan Robinson to a group that already included London, Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Tyler Allgier.

“I think it’s just the firepower that we have,” London said. “You know? Just the firepower that we have, the guys that we have in the locker room, and knowing what they can do and how special of athletes we all have around us.”

We’ll see if the Falcons can indeed live up to the hype once the regular season begins in September.