HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel looks at Matt Araiza case

Getty Images

Former Bills punter Matt Araiza, who was abruptly cut last year after being civilly sued for gang rape, continues to be a free agent. On Tuesday night, HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel takes a closer look at the case.

Correspondent Andrea Kremer reports on the situation.

The civil lawsuit, with graphic allegations of wrongdoing, prompted Buffalo’s decision to release him in late August. In December, prosecutors decided not to charge him.

In meeting with the alleged victim, prosecutors cited evidence supporting the position that Araiza exited the premises in question before the rape occurred. The alleged victim disagreed with the conclusion; the civil lawsuit nevertheless continues to proceed.

The Jets recently gave Araiza a workout. He’s good enough to punt in the NFL. Most teams, however, will shy away from any kicker or punter who has any type of baggage — especially baggage like this.

Araiza has vowed not to settle the civil lawsuit, but to fight for full vindication.

The new episode of Real Sports debuts on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET.