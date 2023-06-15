Matt Eberflus sees Justin Fields growing as a leader

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 15, 2023, 12:34 PM EDT
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says quarterback Justin Fields has grown in his leadership this offseason.

Asked what he has seen from Fields that impressed him, Eberflus said Fields has gone beyond leading by example with his hard work and now more than ever looks like a veteran the other players look to.

“I just see leadership,” Eberflus said. “He’s always the hardest worker, always the first guy out, last to leave. He’s always done that. But now I can see that, because his confidence is growing, he’s taking that to a different level as far as being a vocal leader and talking to guys and being able to bring guys together.”

Fields is heading into his third NFL season, and while he has shown flashes of talent, it hasn’t translated to wins, as the Bears are 5-20 in games Fields has started. This year Eberflus believes Fields can lead the Bears to new heights.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Matt Eberflus sees Justin Fields growing as a leader

  1. The constant handling of Justin fields with hand gloves has been his undoing. From this website to the bears ownership, field can do-no-wrong. And the issue is undoubtedly some ones Else’s.

    Welp. The world will see this year

  2. The Bears will be one of the worst to first teams this year.. Write it down.. Go Bears.

  3. I remember when they didn’t know what to do with him last year and told him he couldn’t run and needed to do 5 and 7 step dropbacks behind an oline with only 3 NFL quality linemen. They couldn’t understand why forcing a QB to drop back behind the league worst offensive line wasn’t working.

    I’m not sure if someone hit them upside the head about halfway through the year after watching other QBs roll out and take off if needed but they finally let him out of the pocket, something anyone watching the NFL saw he needed to do when Nagy was still there but these guys are supposed to be the best of the best.

    Honestly, Fields has already bailed out this coaching staff with his running ability as they’ve seemed clueless last year in the draft and on the field. Not allowing Fields to run cost Nagy his job and the new guys repeated the same mistake while also not giving him any help on offense.

  4. The offense certainly will be better, can’t get worse, but I’m still sticking with the win column is tied directly to how the defense improves. If the D takes a couple steps forward, anything could happen in the NFCN.

  5. It’s his prove it year. A lot is on the line. New line, receivers, more comfort in the system/league. 5th Year option coming soon. 2 First Round picks in Poles’ back pocket.

    For the sake of Bears fans everywhere, please be the one.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.