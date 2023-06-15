Odell Beckham: I was going to be the best player on the field in the Super Bowl

Getty Images

Odell Beckham scored a 17-yard touchdown on the first pass thrown to him in the Super Bowl when he was with the Rams 16 months ago. On the second pass thrown to him in Super Bowl LVI, he raced for a 35-yard gain. On the third pass thrown to him, his knee buckled awkwardly as he was reaching for the ball. He hasn’t played since.

Beckham still thinks about the disappointment from that game, when he thought he was well on his way to an MVP performance until he suffered the torn ACL that knocked him out of not just that game but the entire following season as well.

“It sucks. I watched plenty of Super Bowls and finally, it was my opportunity and I was so locked in. I could feel it that day when I woke up,” Beckham said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I knew that I was probably going to be the best person on the field that day. I just wanted to have that moment.”

Beckham, who is now with the Ravens and feeling good about his recovery, said it hurt not to be able to finish that game with the Rams.

“It’s hard when you get to the pinnacle of success in this sport and feel like it was something that was taken away from you,” Beckham said. “It wasn’t something that was easy to live with. It was very hard to go through that.”

The Ravens hope Beckham can play in another Super Bowl, and finish what he started.