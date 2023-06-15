Patrick Mahomes: Chris Jones knows that we love him here

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 15, 2023, 4:47 PM EDT
Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones did not attend the team’s mandatory minicamp this week as he and the club negotiate a contract extension.

As the offseason program wrapped up on Thursday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t make too much of the situation.

It’s part of the business,” Mahomes said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “Chris knows that we love him here. He’s been a part of this team for a long time. He’s one of the main reasons that we’ve had the success that we’ve had; he’s been that leader on the defense. He’s made a lot of big plays in what seem like the biggest moments. And you want those guys on your team.”

Jones has just one year remaining on his contract and is set to make $19.5 million in base salary for 2023. He signed a four-year $80 million contract in July 2020.

Head coach Andy Reid also said on Thursday that G.M. Brett Veach and Jones are in communication on a potential new deal.

“It’s the offseason. Even though you’re getting better, I’m sure Chris is working, and he knows the defense that he needs to do,” Mahomes said. “The hope is everything’s good by training camp, and we’re able to come in and just roll.

“That’s just part of it — and that’s what makes this team so great: whenever guys like that have to go handle their business, we let them handle it. When they jump back in the building, we get back right where we left off.”

Jones is coming off arguably the best season of his career, as he had 15.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 29 quarterback hits in 2022. A first-team All-Pro for the first time, Jones also had 2.0 sacks, three TFLs, and six QB hits in the postseason.

