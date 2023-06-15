Patrick Mahomes would make most teams into instant Super Bowl contenders

Getty Images

During Thursday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms and I made the case for Patrick Mahomes being the best quarterback in the league.

That’s hardly a controversial take.

So we found a question that could create a little natural debate. Which teams would Mahomes not turn into immediate Super Bowl contenders?

There aren’t many. Go through the divisions.

AFC East? Mahomes would make every team a Super Bowl contender. AFC North? Same. AFC West? Same. Only the Texans would be the team that would likely not be an immediate contender with Mahomes on the team.

That said, I wouldn’t completely write them off.

In the NFC, we spotted a few teams that possibly wouldn’t become contenders with Mahomes on the team. The Cardinals, the Bears, and maybe the Rams.

I still don’t feel strongly about the Bears or the Rams not being Super Bowl contenders with Mahomes. Really, the only team that I think Mahomes couldn’t thrust into contention for a championship is the Cardinals.

Share your own thoughts on the matter in the comments. Or don’t. It’s up to you.