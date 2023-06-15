Patrick Mahomes would make most teams into instant Super Bowl contenders

June 15, 2023
During Thursday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms and I made the case for Patrick Mahomes being the best quarterback in the league.

That’s hardly a controversial take.

So we found a question that could create a little natural debate. Which teams would Mahomes not turn into immediate Super Bowl contenders?

There aren’t many. Go through the divisions.

AFC East? Mahomes would make every team a Super Bowl contender. AFC North? Same. AFC West? Same. Only the Texans would be the team that would likely not be an immediate contender with Mahomes on the team.

That said, I wouldn’t completely write them off.

In the NFC, we spotted a few teams that possibly wouldn’t become contenders with Mahomes on the team. The Cardinals, the Bears, and maybe the Rams.

I still don’t feel strongly about the Bears or the Rams not being Super Bowl contenders with Mahomes. Really, the only team that I think Mahomes couldn’t thrust into contention for a championship is the Cardinals.

Share your own thoughts on the matter in the comments. Or don’t. It’s up to you.

  2. How many QBs could play on the Chiefs and the Chiefs still be SB contenders?

  3. Well, ya…. A team would have to protect him so the bottoms 10 lines in the league would struggle. However, if they were a top 5 defense, that may offset. Hypotheticals are fun, but silly.

  4. The only people hating on PMs performance must either be fans of divisional rival teams or simply jealous as there can be no denying that as one generational goat has now retired, PM picks up the batton as a future HOFer.

  5. This sounds like a kick off post to then further create the impression in the blogger’s mind that PM is better than TB12. The simple fact is, he will never be considered better than TB12, because he will never win 7 Super Bowls. Face it, TB12 is and will be the goat until long after the blogger and I are dead and gone.

  7. Saying that Mahomes would turn most teams into Super Bowl contenders completely ignores the contributions of Andy Reid and the great team KC put around Mahomes.

    I think that Mahomes would make most teams better, but it is a stretch to say that he would turn most teams into SB contenders.

  10. Very few can throw the ball accurately from 30 different body positions but, I think your missing the importance of Andy Reid’s ability to design plays few have seen or expect.

  11. As a Redskins/WFT/Commanders fan, while there are high hopes for Sam Howell, I believe the talent on defense and some of the offensive weapons would lead to a nine-win season if Howell performs as a mid-level QB. With Mahomes, I’d bump that up to 12 and into the playoffs as he would change the outcome of at least three games.

  12. KC has a top 2 all-time TE, a top 5 all-time HC, and a top 5 current O-line. They also have a decent D but that D has some dominant players. Mahomes on 18-20 of the worst teams would look like Mahomes vs Tampa in the SB against the really good teams (like in the playoffs). This does not diminish his greatness, just the silly premise.

