PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on June 15, 2023, 11:12 AM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

1. Chiefs: The kings of the hill stay there until someone knocks them off.

2. Eagles: They’re the best team in their conference, by far.

3. 49ers: They’d be the best team in the conference (and maybe the league), if they had a high-end quarterback.

4. Bengals: They will continue to bedevil the Chiefs, and potentially win a Super Bowl as soon as this year.

5. Bills: The pressure can’t get much higher to make a deep postseason run. The road gets a little rockier given the Stefon Diggs drama.

6. Jaguars: Get used to the Jags being among the best of the best in the NFL.

7. Dolphins: As Tua goes, so go the Dolphins.

8. Ravens: Big changes are coming to the offense. If it works, the Ravens could win it all.

9. Cowboys: Dak Prescott‘s long-term future and Mike McCarthy’s short-term future hover over the franchise.

10. Jets: On paper, everything is on place. Now, they need to do justice to the paper.

11. Lions: Expectations are a bit high for a team that hasn’t won a playoff game since the first Bush administration.

12. Giants: It feels as if a correction could be coming.

13. Chargers: The seat will be blazing hot for Brandon Staley.

14. Steelers: They haven’t finished in last place in their division since 1988. It will take some work to avoid it this year.

15. Vikings: They seem to be taking one step back, in the hopes of taking two steps toward a franchise quarterback.

16. Seahawks: They’re moving in the right direction, and could be a real factor this year.

17. Titans: They’re in a transition from the old-guard roster to a new approach.

18. Packers: They’ll be better without Aaron Rodgers than many believe.

19. Saints: They’re higher than any other team from the NFC South, and they barely made the top 20.

20. Buccaneers: Tommy is gone. That could actually give them a little lift, since it removes plenty of distractions.

21. Patriots: Last year’s disastrous approach to offense did damage that can’t quickly be repaired.

22. Browns: The Browns could go either way this year; much depends on what Deshaun Watson does.

23. Broncos: This is it for Russ. If he stumbles again, he’ll fall right to the bench.

24. Commanders: Too many eggs are in Sam Howell‘s basket.

25. Panthers: It could work well with Bryce Young at quarterback, but it likely will take time.

26. Falcons: It all comes down to Desmond Ridder.

27. Raiders: It already feels like it could be another long year.

28. Rams: They have a pretty good chance to be better than they were last year. They can’t be much worse.

29. Bears: The development of Justin Fields as a passer is the thing that can push them into contention.

30. Colts: The revolving door of bad veteran quarterbacks has stopped. They now need Anthony Richardson to develop, quickly.

31. Texans: They’re becoming less dysfunctional. Which technically counts as progress.

32. Cardinals: From 10-2 in the 2021 season to the depths of the league, the fall has been stunning and 100 percent deserved.

58 responses to “PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings

  2. 20. Buccaneers: Tommy is gone. That could actually give them a little lift,

    —-
    You mean a big lift. Now they have a QB that knows how to win without elite coaching.

    I can’t wait to laugh at the Tommy cult when they finish with a WINNING season with Bowles, something Tommy isn’t good enough to do without a team carrying him.

  3. And we all know this is not how it will eventually play out.
    Injuries, suspensions and trades can drastically change
    the outlook of a team:

  5. 49ers come with an “if,” but even “if” they had a high-end QB, I don’t think they’d be 3rd. They’re good but they’re not that good.

  7. How in the world are the Lions ahead of the Packers and Vikings, Bears ok….but really Florio? the Lions are way overhyped and have locker room drama they have not squared away.

  10. 21. Patriots: Last year’s disastrous approach to offense did damage that can’t quickly be repaired.
    —————-

    This is about as false as a statement as you’ll find in one of these things.

    Mac Jones loves Bill O’Brien. They speak the same language and O’Brien is in full control of the offense.

    NE won’t be 32nd in the red zone on offense this year. Not possible.

  11. Really surprising to see the Bears so low. I think they might raise some eyebrows this year. Not worst to first, but more of a worst to 15-20.

  12. GoodellMustGo says:
    June 15, 2023 at 11:19 am
    20. Buccaneers: Tommy is gone. That could actually give them a little lift,

    —-
    You mean a big lift. Now they have a QB that knows how to win without elite coaching.

    I can’t wait to laugh at the Tommy cult when they finish with a WINNING season with Bowles, something Tommy isn’t good enough to do without a team carrying him.

    –A comment I agree with 100%

  13. Anybody who follows the NFC West in anything more than a superficial way is not stunned at all by the Cardinals fall.

    See also: Russell Wilson

  14. A few thoughts:
    Cardinals are the best bet to finish the season 0-17. A bad coaching hire, depleted roster and bad ownership all add up to a historically bad season.
    Jaguars are being overrated. They won arguably the worst division in football last season. It’s too early to say that it wasn’t a blip unless the South continues to stink and winning it again doesn’t mean much if that’s the case.
    Brandon Staley should have been fired after the 2021 season. That he continues on into 2023 just means the Chargers will continue to underachieve.
    The offensive debacle in New England is unlikely to be repeated this year because they actually have an OC that has a track record coaching offence. Probably still be the worst offence in the AFC East, but it won’t be as embarrassingly bad as last season.

  15. Absurd. How is it possible to rank the Steelers at 14?? We had a better offseason than practically any other team. Especially when you consider the improvement of our young players, there’s no way we shouldn’t be in the top 5. I can’t wait until the games start so that we can prove the doubters wrong, once again.

  16. With Omar Khan making all the right moves this season we should have definitely earned a spot in the top 5. GO STEELERS!

  17. As a long-time Jags fan I really hope this time they stick around at the top. Lawrence definitely seems like the real deal.

  18. I disagree with the assessment of the Falcons. I’d place them higher, and I’d say it depends on how good the defense is, not on Ridder. With what looks to be a strong rushing attack in Atlanta, Ridder just needs to be a good game manager and not turn over the ball. This is well within his capability.

  19. Seattle should be in the top 10, or even the top 5. The Niners are rated too high and should be closer to Seattle.

  21. dvdman123 says:
    June 15, 2023 at 11:19 am
    And we all know this is not how it will eventually play out.
    Injuries, suspensions and trades can drastically change
    the outlook of a team
    _______________
    Absolutely correct. A lot of people don’t take that into consideration.

  22. Howell is certainly a question mark, but Washington’s defense and running game puts them somewhere in the middle imho, maybe 17 or 18.

  23. Nope, somehow QB2 Nick Mullens jumps out of his skin going into WC Weekend. Wins 2024 audition. Kirk departs, but returns to Minnesota to accept Contract Negotiation HOF Dinner in St Paul.

  24. “2. Eagles: They’re the best team in their conference, by far.”

    The by far comment is a little ridiculous.

  25. How in the world do the Lions get ahead of the Vikes and make it to 11?

    Half their team was cut or suspended from lack of leadership in the locker room.

  28. Cowboys should be ahead of Fish, Ravens, and Jags…..and maybe even Buffalo considering their recent drama.

  30. dillydinger says:
    June 15, 2023 at 11:19 am
    Lions ahead of the Vikings is ridiculous.

    If you don’t think this is a quiet rebuild for the Vikings, your dead wrong. Vikings lost a lot from a weak 13-4 team and losing one of the top 5 running backs in the league doesn’t make you a better team either. Lions will surprise many this season!

  31. Dallas at #9? SMFH until it hurts! They may not make the playoffs this year. Jerry and Mike are turning back the clock on their offense to the 1990’s with McCarthy calling plays. His clock management is pathetic as is, but now add play calling to fill his head up and there ain’t much room for anything else.

    Once again, some of the best talent in the NFL wasted on ineptitue of management and coaching. Must see TV! Love it!

  32. The Jets and the Lions are severely overrated this year. Neither will make the playoffs.

  33. If there is good news regarding Murray’s injury, it has given him more time to read the playbook…

  34. Absurd. How is it possible to rank the Steelers at 14?? We had a better offseason than practically any other team. Especially when you consider the improvement of our young players, there’s no way we shouldn’t be in the top 5. I can’t wait until the games start so that we can prove the doubters wrong, once again.

    _________________________

    LOL, I’m pretty sure this was cut and pasted from last year, and the year before. Simmer, you should be happy, Mikey loves the Steelers, he’s actually got them 10 spots too high.

  35. Sorry but until I see them prove it on the field I just can’t see
    the Jags, Jets or Lions as top tier teams.

  36. remember when according to the fanboys Mason Rudolph was the future star QB of the NFL? haha, yeah, same for Pickett.

  37. Who knows, of course. Chiefs and Eagles do still seem like the class of the league. Ravens – I just have a feeling about them. Some kind of momentum building and just out of the spotlight enough to play loose. I have a feeling Jackson’s going to win in the postseason this year. Not sure how much, too many variables between now and then. Playoff mojo is still hypothetical for him.

    I feel like Giants and Vikings will be lower. They won’t get things bouncing their way as much this year. Bears and Texans should be higher.

    Chargers will realize they kept their coach a couple seasons too long and Herbert will go through another wasted season and rebuild. Rinse, repeat. Should’ve gotten Payton.

  38. icantstandwhitecastleanymore says:
    June 15, 2023 at 12:12 pm

    Dallas at #9? SMFH until it hurts! They may not make the playoffs this year.

    ===

    I think they’ll hit the same wall if they do make the playoffs, but looking at the 2nd-best team in each NFC division, it’s hard to imagine them not making it in as a wild card.

  39. Bubbles The Lion says:
    June 15, 2023 at 12:11 pm
    dillydinger says:
    June 15, 2023 at 11:19 am
    Lions ahead of the Vikings is ridiculous.

    If you don’t think this is a quiet rebuild for the Vikings, your dead wrong. Vikings lost a lot from a weak 13-4 team and losing one of the top 5 running backs in the league doesn’t make you a better team either. Lions will surprise many this season!

    You got the Bears trash RB and some rookie that you drafted way too early and has already sustained an injury. You love to talk a big game, by week 6 you will be gone when the Lions are 1-5.

  41. 49ers: They’d be the best team in the conference (and maybe the league), if they had a high-end quarterback.
    —————–
    shanahan & lynch need to be fired.
    Had the chance to draft Mahomes.

  42. Only two spots separating the 13-win Vikings from the rarely-seen Jordan Love-led Packers? I laughed beer out my nose and it’s only 11:30 AM!

  45. chillyball says:
    June 15, 2023 at 12:05 pm
    Vikings fans think they gonna be +500 this year…LOL
    <
    Vegas also says they will be +500 this year. So go ahead and piss your $ away betting against the NFCN champs.

  46. There are so many who think the Packers will stink it up because AR is gone. Keep thinking that. GB could be the surprise NFL team in the upcoming season. I’m not saying they are SB contenders and maybe not even NFC Division contenders,.. but I believe they will be a better team than the critics are saying. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a 9-8 record and a wildcard berth. Sure the offense will look different,.. but the defense could be what most thought going into last season. Pretty Good. Defense wins games.

  47. footballer23 says:
    June 15, 2023 at 11:41 am
    Absurd. How is it possible to rank the Steelers at 14?? We had a better offseason than practically any other team. Especially when you consider the improvement of our young players, there’s no way we shouldn’t be in the top 5. I can’t wait until the games start so that we can prove the doubters wrong, once again.

    —————————————————————–

    Your optimism is cute, but this is a comment that sounds like someone who doesnt watch football, or hasnt for very long. They will do no better than 3rd in their division and that aint top 5.

  49. NE won’t be 32nd in the red zone on offense this year. Not possible.

    Oh yes it is. Just look at your predictions in the past…most are wrong so it’s definitely possible….think NKeal Harry and TJ Watt is a draft bust and over rated as examples.

  50. I love how the Jags got better, but let’s slow the roll here. If you look at their division and who they played last season they almost had to win. They will be good but ranked that high??? That is laughable

  51. Okay, I’ll give you Philly and Frisco and maybe Dallas but Seattle should be ahead of Detroit and Minnesota.

  53. Pats are way to high…should be in bottom 5. A bad roster got no better, and now Smith-Schuster
    has knee problems.

  54. 6. Jaguars

    I’m a big fan of Lawrence but.. this is lol. How about they do something first?

  55. GB, Minn and Det should make for an interesting horse race. Each team has their pluses and minuses. Depending on injuries it seems any of them has a shot to win the division. Potentially 2 teams from this division could make the playoffs.

  56. 49ers too high, not sure why people think they will pick up right where they left off with a 2nd year QB coming off injury. Cowboys will be much improved. Bengals will not even win the division unless Lamar gets hurt, again. Jags too high, Miami too low. Jets got no love.

  57. But, but . . . the Steelers deserve the Lombardi every year, winning record aside. Right?

