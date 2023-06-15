Raiders sign second-round pick Michael Mayer

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2023, 8:40 AM EDT
The Raiders are down to one unsigned draft pick after getting a deal done with second-round pick Michael Mayer.

It’s a four-year deal for the tight end. Mayer is the eighth of nine Raiders picks to agree to their rookie contracts with fourth-round cornerback Jakorian Bennett standing as the lone outlier.

Mayer caught 180 passes for 2,099 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns over three seasons at Notre Dame. He was the third tight end to be drafted this April with Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta coming off the board before his name was called.

The Raiders also signed tight ends Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard as free agents, so they have a number of new faces at the position as they head toward the 2023 season.

  3. I’m very excited about this guy. I expect him to be way more productive in the red zone than Waller was.

