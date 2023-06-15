Rashan Gary on ACL recovery: Going 100 percent every day, I’ll be ready when I’m ready

Getty Images

Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary has not practiced this offseason because he is still recovering from the torn ACL that ended his 2022 season and he’s not making any predictions about when he’s going to get the green light to get back on the field.

Gary said “I’ll be ready when I’ll be ready” when he was asked about his timeline during a press conference at minicamp this week. He went on to say that he’s focused on making sure he takes every step and checks every box to make sure he will be confident in his health when it is time to return to action.

“One thing I told myself is throughout this process I’m taking it day by day,” Gary said, via Steve Megaree of the Associated Press. “I’m just making sure I’m squeezing the towel as much as I can every day, making sure I’m not leaving not one inch of doubt of if I pushed it to my all, so that’s all, man. Just going 100 percent day by day and we’ll see where I’ll be.”

Gary had six sacks in nine games last season and he has 20.5 over the last three seasons, so his return to the defense will be a welcome development whenever it’s able to happen.