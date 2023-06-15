Rashan Gary on ACL recovery: Going 100 percent every day, I’ll be ready when I’m ready

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2023, 2:44 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary has not practiced this offseason because he is still recovering from the torn ACL that ended his 2022 season and he’s not making any predictions about when he’s going to get the green light to get back on the field.

Gary said “I’ll be ready when I’ll be ready” when he was asked about his timeline during a press conference at minicamp this week. He went on to say that he’s focused on making sure he takes every step and checks every box to make sure he will be confident in his health when it is time to return to action.

“One thing I told myself is throughout this process I’m taking it day by day,” Gary said, via Steve Megaree of the Associated Press. “I’m just making sure I’m squeezing the towel as much as I can every day, making sure I’m not leaving not one inch of doubt of if I pushed it to my all, so that’s all, man. Just going 100 percent day by day and we’ll see where I’ll be.”

Gary had six sacks in nine games last season and he has 20.5 over the last three seasons, so his return to the defense will be a welcome development whenever it’s able to happen.

4 responses to “Rashan Gary on ACL recovery: Going 100 percent every day, I’ll be ready when I’m ready

  1. It sounds like Gary will be able join his fellow packer defenders assaulting people in plains cloths on the field and dishing out cheaps shots sometime this year.

  2. Gary said “I’ll be ready when I’ll be ready”

    //////////////

    What a diva

  3. Surprise surprise . . . two fellow Viking faithful are the first two to jump on a Packer thread. Don’t we read a lot of whining about how it’s the other way around??

  4. Sounds familiar. He did this at Michigan when his agent – ya they dont have agents do they, informed him he could skip out of the rest of the season and get ready for the draft and was comtemplating that.
    He said the same thing when cleared to play ” I determine when I’m ready to play no one else”.
    He is all about himself and I got money that says he tells the packers he will seek his own free agency deal aka Perry.

