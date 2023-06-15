Report: Lions were approached about a Hard Knocks sequel

Posted by Mike Florio on June 15, 2023, 12:49 PM EDT
The Lions aren’t one of the four teams that can be compelled to submit to Hard Knocks this year. But they’re one of the 28 that can, in theory, be persuaded to volunteer.

The Detroit News reports that the Hard Knocks powers-that-be inquired about a sequel to last year’s stint by the Lions, via PrideOfDetroit.com.

The Lions have not accepted the invitation, and they don’t seem to be inclined to do so.

Implicit in this development is the possibility that the league/HBO have asked other teams to consider doing it, even if they can’t be compelled to do it.

The Bears, Commanders, Saints, and Jets can be required to submit to Hard Knocks this year. All but the Commanders have publicly said they don’t want to do it.

The Commanders become an awkward choice, given that it’s impossible to tell the story of the team without telling the story of outgoing owner Daniel Snyder, who could officially make his exit at or about the same time the league approves the sale to Josh Harris.

It seems as if the league is currently scrambling to find a willing participant. A side deal might need to be cut, whether it’s hosting the draft or a Super Bowl or whatever.

Or maybe the league just needs to say to one of the four eligible teams, “The rules are the rules.” And then pick one.

10 responses to “Report: Lions were approached about a Hard Knocks sequel

  5. Hot stove. Touch the burner. OUCH. NFL: “Would you like to do touch it again?”

  7. Maybe it’s time for this show to go away. Even legendary real shows like Seinfeld and The Sopranos knew when to hang it up. Hard Knocks is barely mediocre and nobody wants to do it.

  8. I don’t understand why teams aren’t thrilled to have a camera crew following players and coaches from locker room to local bar. Everyone craves having their lives recorded as part of an HBO special.

    Another mystery of life.

  9. The Lions turned it down after they realized they would have to remove the roulette table from the lockerroom to accomodate for the Hard Knocks cameras.

  10. I still rewatch the end of the episode 1 with the Lions all the time. When Metallica’s “No Leaf Clover” fades in and they show the montage of all the hits in practice.

    That’s football man.

