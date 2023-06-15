Report: “Optimism” exists that Patriots, DeAndre Hopkins will strike a deal

Posted by Mike Florio on June 15, 2023, 9:20 AM EDT
The Patriots and receiver DeAndre Hopkins continue their multi-day visit. Will it become more than that?

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that “optimism” exists on both sides for a deal to be reached between the Patriots and Hopkins.

Over the weekend, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com floated the notion of a $10 million salary with an incentive package in the range of $2 million to $3 million.

What are other teams interested in doing? It’s rare for the Patriots to be the team that offers the most money to a player with multiple options. Usually, a show of interest by New England gets other teams to wonder what they’re missing,

If that happens, someone else could swoop in and try to grab Hopkins before the Patriots can wrap things up.

  1. All moot due to BB having a LOSING record sans Brady, while TB went to a mediocre team and produced 3 post season appearances and a SB title. Speaks for itself, Pats can’t with with BB sans Brady. And the Brady ship has sailed. When BB is inducted to the PFHOF, put an *Losing HC sans Brady.

  2. The Patriots are tight-fisted. This vital angle is not explored enough in the narrative of Bill Belichick’s coaching abilities. Aside Tom Brady, Bill achieved success with pedestrian players. Meaning no serious capital outlay. Relatively speaking that is. Failure to sign Hopkins wouldn’t be a shock.

  3. Haha…remember that list of quarterbacks who Hopkins wanted to play with that he put out? I’m prettttty sure Mac Jones wasn’t on there, lol. Would be funny if he had to settle for this instead of going to the Chiefs or Bills.

  6. The Patriots have the worst roster in the AFC East. If they sign Hopkins, they will still have the worst roster in the AFC East.

  7. Someone else please swoop in before the Patriots make a dumb mistake signing this guy.

  10. Patriots are sleepers in the AFC if they can sign him. Elite defense. Hopkins + Bill O’Brien is a major upgrade to Jacoby Meyers + Matt Patricia.

  12. Coming off both injury and suspension there are a lot of unanswered questions. If interest isn’t there he may be convinced to do a sort of prove-it deal and if he shows he’s still got it he could shop around again for a better deal next offseason.

  13. At his age (31), this could be a career defining decision for DHop. Hopkins has a chance to take less money, play with a star QB, and win some games, possibly even a ring. That or he can play with dudes like Mac Jones or Ryan Tannehill, lose games, and make more money. He can stick with losers and that’s what he’ll be remembered as or try something new, play with winners, and redefine his career.

  spiritualsportsfan says:
    June 15, 2023 at 9:31 am
    The Patriots are tight-fisted. This vital angle is not explored enough in the narrative of Bill Belichick's coaching abilities. Aside Tom Brady, Bill achieved success with pedestrian players. Meaning no serious capital outlay. Relatively speaking that is. Failure to sign Hopkins wouldn't be a shock.
    ———————————————————————
    Richard Seymor, Ty Law, Junior Seau, Randy Moss… (all in the HoF) Gronkowski, Vinatieri, Bruschi, Slater, Gostkowski, Vrabel, Samuel, Wilfork, Gilmore, Walker, Judon, etc…yup, just pedestrian players.Now add up the pro bowls each player has.

  15. At this point everyone must realize that the Pats dynasty was all Brady’s doing.

  16. “ Usually, a show of interest by New England gets other teams to wonder what they’re missing,”

    Those days are long gone. When belichick shows the acumen of a 5 year old by getting Patricia and judge to run the offense you know that those days are over. Now teams look to do the opposite of what belichick does.

  17. What do the Patriots have to offer at this point? Weak QB room, generally bad receiver usage, longshot to win the division, sure isn’t like the old days where teams would take a discount for Brady, Bill and the Patriots Way. Now if you go there, you’re doing it the hard way.

  18. I absolutely LAUGH at the haters. Judas no team will EVER have a twenty year run like that again PERIOD. All Brady my @$$, you weren’t paying attention to how the first three Superbowls were won if you think that and you know absolutely nothing about the rosters and who was on them. The whole offense was run first with dink and dunk passed thrown in. Most accurate competent qbs would have won a SB on those first three SBs. The last three we can debate. Add that show me a all time great coach who did NOT have an all time great QB. You can NOT do it and the further u go back in NFL history the more the rosters stayed the same year in year out. Belichick did it in the free agency era. Add that now with all the greedy players and the lack of moral compass, each season gets harder to make a run for any team. The Chiefs still have the best chance with MaHomes to get another SB but other teams haven’t done squat. All TALK no action. So enjoy your spiteful poo sandwiches.

