Report: “Optimism” exists that Patriots, DeAndre Hopkins will strike a deal

Getty Images

The Patriots and receiver DeAndre Hopkins continue their multi-day visit. Will it become more than that?

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that “optimism” exists on both sides for a deal to be reached between the Patriots and Hopkins.

Over the weekend, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com floated the notion of a $10 million salary with an incentive package in the range of $2 million to $3 million.

What are other teams interested in doing? It’s rare for the Patriots to be the team that offers the most money to a player with multiple options. Usually, a show of interest by New England gets other teams to wonder what they’re missing,

If that happens, someone else could swoop in and try to grab Hopkins before the Patriots can wrap things up.