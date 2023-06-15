Shane Steichen: I’m pleased with Anthony Richardson’s progress in grasping the offense

Getty Images

No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson may or may not begin the season as the Colts’ starting quarterback.

But as Indianapolis’ offseason program ends, head coach Shane Steichen has liked what he’s seen from the young signal-caller.

“Obviously, we’ll get pads on in training camp to get the real rush, the real feel and all that stuff. But pleased with where he is at, grasping the offense,” Steichen said in his Wednesday press conference. “It’s a day-by-day process with any player whether it’s quarterback, receiver, tight ends, running backs, DBs — all those different things. But pleased with where he’s at. We’ve got to keep working and we’ll go from there.”

Steichen was also asked about how he felt Richardson dealt with different scenarios like red zone and hurry-up offense and said he thought Richardson has embraced those challenges.

“It was unscripted periods and call-it periods, and going from there — stuff that might’ve not been scripted over the last two weeks showed up today in the call-it period,” Steichen said. “It’s good — stress the mind on everybody and see where everyone is at.”

Earlier in the week, Richardson talked about his meticulous note-taking and how he knew he needed to do more than the minimum when it comes to studying the playbook to be prepared to play. The Colts will have plenty of evaluating to do during training camp, but Richardson is apparently making steady progress in his journey to become Indianapolis’ QB1.