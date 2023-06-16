Brett Veach feels “good” about where Chiefs are going to be with Chris Jones

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has been absent from the Chiefs this offseason, including skipping the mandatory minicamp. Jones, 28, wants a contract extension.

The Chiefs appear willing, with General Manager Brett Veach saying Thursday night the sides have been in “constant communication.”

“We have great communication, and look, there’s a lot of time before camp,” Veach said, via Jordan Foote of SI.com. “I feel good about where we’re going to be with Chris. We’ll get to celebrate [Thursday night], have a good time and then break [Friday]. I’m sure we’ll have great dialogue from now to the start of training camp, and look forward to Chris being here, not just for next year but for a long time.”

Jones is entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract due a base salary of $19.5 million this season. A new deal that gives Jones more money this year while lowering his cap hit of $28.3 million makes sense for both sides.

Veach said he has no timetable for getting a deal done but expects to get a deal done. The start of training camp is the likely goal for both sides.

“We have a long history together, and we have a great relationship with his agents,” Veach said. “These things usually get worked out right before or right during the start of camp. We anticipate the same, and we’ll see how it goes.”